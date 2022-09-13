Pokémon Go: Celesteela raid guide

The Legendary Ultra Beast, Celesteela has arrived in Pokémon Go. For a limited time, you can challenge this powerful Pokémon in Legendary raids. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to beat Celesteela and add it to your team!

Who is Celesteela in Pokémon Go?

UB-04 Blaster, Celesteela is the fourth Ultra Beast, a special class of Legendary Pokémon found only in Ultra Space. Very rarely, Ultra Wormholes will appear in the Alola region, providing people and Pokémon alike with the ability to cross between the Pokémon world and Ultra Space. Now the Ultra Beasts have made their way into Pokémon Go raids.

In terms of gameplay, Celesteela has fewer uses than some of its fellow Ultra Beasts. Its typing and stats mean it will have a place in the Pokémon Go Battle League though, so this is a raid worth investing in.

Mega Evolution strategies for Celesteela in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Celesteela, focusing on both of its weaknesses: Fire and Electric.

Mega Charizard Y

If you're looking to build a Fire based team, Mega Charizard Y is the best Mega for the job. This Fire and Flying type resists Ground and Steel type damage, but Rock type moves hit extra hard. Fire Spin and Blast Burn are the moves you'll want your Mega Charizard to know for this fight.

Mega Manectric

For an Electric based offensive, Mega Manectric is the top performing Mega. It's a pure Electric type, so it resists Flying and Steel type damage, but Ground type moves deal super effective damage. If you add Mega Manectric to your team, it should know Thunder Fang and Wild Charge.

Mega Charizard X

Although Y performs better, Mega Charizard X is another option for beating Celesteela. It's a Fire and Dragon type, so its weak against both Ground and Rock type moves, while resisting Steel type damage. Fire Spin and Blast Burn is also the ideal moveset for this Charizard.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon

Mega Alakazam with Counter and Fire Punch

What are the best counters for Celesteela in Pokémon Go?

Celesteela is a Steel and Flying type with access to Steel, Flying, Normal, Rock, and Ground type moves. Its weaknesses include Fire and Electric type moves leaving room for a couple winning strategies.

Thundurus (Therian)

The top performing non-Mega, non-Shadow in this raid is Therian forme Thundurus. This Electric and Flying type resists Flying, Steel, and Ground type damage, but takes super effective damage from Rock type moves. Although the Therian forme hasn't been in raids as often as the Incarnate forme, both share candy. Volt Switch and Thunderbolt is the moveset your Thundurus should know going up against Celesteela.

Zekrom

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon White, Zekrom performs great in this fight. As an Electric and Dragon type, it resists Flying and Steel type moves, but Ground type damage will hit extra hard. Zekrom's only had a couple runs in raids, but if you have one, you'll want it to know Charge Beam and Wild Charge going up against Celesteela.

Xurkitree

Fellow Ultra Beast, Xurkitree is another excellent counter for Celesteela. Xurkitree is a pure Electric type, so Ground type moves hit for super effective damage, but it resists Flying and Steel type damage. Unfortunately, Xurkitree has had extremely limited availability, so only players who participated in specific Pokémon Go Fest 2022 events have even encountered it, but if you have one, Spark and Discharge are its best moves.

Reshiram

Next up is the Legendary mascot of Pokémon Black, Reshiram. It's a Dragon and Fire type, so it resists Steel type damage, but is weak against Rock and Ground type moves. Reshiram has only had a couple runs if raids, but if you happen to have one, Fire Fang and Overheat are its best moves for fighting Celesteela.

Ho-Oh

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Gold, Ho-Oh is the next top counter, but specifically Apex Ho-Oh. This Ho-Oh is limited to one per account and only to players who completed the lengthy Apex Masterwork Research. It's a Flying and Fire type, so it resists Steel and Ground type damage, but Rock type moves hit extra hard. Incinerate and Sacred Fire++ is the moveset you're looking for. The standard Sacred Fire puts Ho-Oh's damage in the back up section.

Raikou

One of the Legendary beasts of Johto, Raikou is another excellent choice for this raid. It's a pure Electric type, so Ground type moves hit for super effective damage, but it resists Flying and Steel type moves. Raikou has been available so many times, in so many ways that nearly all active players have had the chance to encounter it. Your Raikou should know Volt Switch and Wild Charge before facing Celesteela.

Zapdos

Part of the Legendary birds of Kanto, Zapdos performs well against Celesteela. As an Electric and Flying type, Zapdos resists Flying, Steel, and Ground type damage, but is weak to Rock type moves. Zapdos has been available in so many times and ways that nearly every active player has had the chance to add it to their team. Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt is the moveset you want.

Moltres

Another of the Legendary birds of Kanto, Moltres also does well in this raid. It's a Flying and Fire type, resisting Ground and Steel type damage, but weak against Rock. Moltres has also been available many times and in many different ways, so it's likely you have a couple already powered up. Fire Spin and Overheat are the moves Moltres should know when facing Celesteela.

Entei

Next up is one of the Legendary beasts of Johto, Entei. This pure Fire type takes super effective damage from Rock and Ground type moves, but resists Steel type damage. Entei has been available many times, so most active players have at least one. If you're adding Entei to your team, it should know Fire Fang and Overheat.

Victini

Last but not least is the Unovan Mythical Pokémon, Victini. This Psychic and Fire type resists Steel type damage, but it's also weak to Ground and Rock type moves. Victini is limited to one per account and only for players who completed limited Timed Research, but if you have one, it should know Quick Attack and V-Create when facing Celesteela.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles) with Fire Fang and Wild Charge

Vikavolt with Spark and Discharge

Thundurus (Incarnate) with Thunder Shock and Thunder

Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Darmanitan with Fire Fang and Overheat

Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Blaziken with Fire Spin and Blaze Kick

Heatran with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Emboar with Ember and Blast Burn

Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Tapu Koko with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Chandelure with Fire Spin and Overheat

Delphox with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Hisuian Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Salamence with Fire Fang and Fire Blast

Flareon with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this raid:

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Sacred Fire+

Shadow Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Luxray with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Salamence with Fire Fang and Fire Blast

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Thunderbolt

Shadow Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Shadow Magmortar with Fire Spin and Fire Punch

Shadow Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Shadow Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Shadow Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Note: This is an excellent raid for Shadow Pokémon with practically all of these performing on par with the top counters; however, if you can match your Shadow Pokémon with a Mega Evolved Pokémon of the same type, they will perform even better.

How many players does it take to beat Celesteela in Pokémon Go?

Under the best conditions, three top level players can take out Celesteela. If you're lower level or lacking the best counters, you may want to have four or five players in your raid party.

Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:

Wind will boost Celesteela's Flying type move

Snow will boost its Steel type moves

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost its Normal and Rock type moves

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost its Ground type move and your Fire type counters

Rain will boost your Electric type counters

Questions about taking on Celesteela in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Ultra Beast, Celesteela in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below