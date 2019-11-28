If you're in the hunt for an Apple Pencil this Black Friday, now is the time to grab one! Right now on Amazon, you can pick up the first-generation Apple Pencil for just $79, a saving of $20, or 20%, off the usual price of $99.

The Apple Pencil is one of Apple's best accessories, grab a fantastic saving on the first generation model now.

The first-generation Apple Pencil is compatible with the iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad mini (5th generation), iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad (7th generation), iPad (6th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st generation) and the iPad Pro 9.7-inch

It's a superb tool that can be used for note-taking, drawing and marking up documents on your iPad. It also features a built-in Lightning adapter, so that you can charge your pencil directly from your iPad. The Apple Pencil is sensitive to pressure and tilt, which makes it a fantastic solution for drawing and other artistic pursuits.

