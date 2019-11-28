When it comes to full-HD webcams, you can't do much better than the Logitech C920 . And when it comes to Black Friday deals, you can get much better than 65% off. Right now on Amazon UK, the C920 is just £25, down from £71!

Grab an absolute bargain on this fantastic 1080p webcam, compatible with both PC and Mac.

The C920 is a powerful full-HD webcam, capable of video calling at 1080p and 30-fps. That makes it great for Hangouts, Skype and FaceTime, or even as a webcam for streaming. It's compatible with both PC and Mac, making it a great all-round solution.

The C920 HD also features a glass lens for added picture clarity, as well as automatic HD-light correction for improved lighting as you film. It also has dual microphones for stereo recording, which gives you excellent audio quality and some background noise filtration as well. This is an absolutely fantastic saving on one of the best webcams around, you'll need to move fast though, as the deal ends today!

