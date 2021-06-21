Amazon Prime Day is always the best time to pick up Amazon's own hardware, and the Fire TV range is no exception. Except this year a spicy offer that brings 3 months of The Disney Bundle with any Fire TV purchases makes these deals even more enticing.

Get a pocket-sized streaming stick and three months of The Disney Bundle for less than $20, an unbelievable deal.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice control is the cheapest streaming solution going. At just $17.99 it gives you access to Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, and over half a million movies and TV shows. It also has live TV channels and free shows, as well as music streaming. The not 'lite' version comes with a beefier remote that has TV controls for a more intuitive experience, and at $5 more is probably worth the upgrade. Of course, if you want the full 4K experience, the Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for just $3 more, so let's face it you'll probably end up buying that one.

The Disney Bundle deal Amazon is offering applies not only to the Fire TV Stick Lite, but also the Fire TV Stick now down to $23, and the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $25.

When you purchase a qualifying product, you'll get an email with a code that you need to enter at www.hulu.com/start/amazonprimeday to start your free subscription.

The offer is also available to multiple Amazon Fire tablets, you can find the best Fire tablet deals for Prime Day over at Android Central, where prices for the Fire 7 tablet start at just $50.

With The Disney Bundle shipping free with select Fire TV products, there has never been a better time to take advantage of Prime Day's offer on Amazon's own streaming products.