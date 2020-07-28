The RAVPower USB-C 2-port USB-C wall charger has droppoed to $18.99 when you clip the $3 off on-page coupon. The wall charger has been selling for around $30 recently and was selling for around $36 in May. The drop to $21.99 matches a price we've only seen once before, and the extra $3 off via coupon brings it down to the lowest price we've seen. The drop down to $19 only applies to the black version of the charger, but you can get the white version for $22.99 with an on-page coupon, which is still a good price compared to what it normally goes for.

Plug in RAVPower 61W Power Delivery 3.0 USB-C 2-port portable wall charger Has 61W output with Power Delivery 3.0. Can charge a MacBook in 2.1 hours. Can detect what's plugged in and deliver fastest possible speeds. Wants to be portable with slim, compact design and foldable pins. Includes built-in safeguards. $18.99 $30.00 $11 off See at Amazon With coupon: Clip on-page coupon

With a USB-C port, Power Delivery, and a 61W output, you can use this charger to power tons of devices including smartphones or laptops. You can fully charge a 13-inch MacBook Pro in two hours, but of course you can charge whatever laptop you happen to own. That's just an example of how speedy the charge time is.

Since there are two ports, you can charge two devices simulatneously thanks to the extra USB-A port. The output goes down to 45W for the USB-C port if something is connected to the USB-A port, but 45W is still plenty for charging even your most advanced devices. Plus it's nice to be able to charge your laptop and phone without needing two adapters. The charger uses Smart 2.0 technology to determine what's plugged in and where and provides the fastest possible charging speed. It works with both PD and non-PD devices and will charge them all at full speed, although you won't get fast charge with devices like the Note 10.

The wall charger has foldable pins so they won't get damaged if you decide to travel with it. It's also designed for travel since it's lightweight, compact, and convenient to keep with you at all times. The built-in safeguards help protect the charger and your devices from things like overcharging, overheating, short circuiting, and more.