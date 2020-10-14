It's the middle of October, so you know what that means — Halloween is just around the corner! I know, it's been a crazy year, but that doesn't mean that we can't celebrate Halloween at all. It's the perfect time for haunts, spooks, and lots of candy! And since it's Prime Day, it's also the perfect time to get some costumes for cheap! Here are some of the best Halloween costumes that we've rounded up for Prime Day.
- Vintage goth: Plague Doctor Bird Mask
- Yes, officer?: Lulu Home Deluxe Police Officer Kids Halloween Costume
- Sumo time: Inflatable Kids Sumo Wrestler Costume
- Magical fun: Unicorn Wings Rider Halloween Costume
- Spooky!: yosager Glowing Red Eyes Scary Death Costume
- Classic witch: Kids Witch Costume
Vintage goth: Plague Doctor Bird Mask
This mask is made from 100% natural latex and is great for either adults or children. The elastic straps ensure that it will fit for anyone. And since it uses straps to attach on your head, you can freely move around without having to worry about picking up the mask and supporting it. This mask is also great for Mardi Gras, masquerade parties, and more.
Yes, officer?: Lulu Home Deluxe Police Officer Kids Halloween Costume
This kids costume lets your child dress up as a police officer. It includes the shirt, pants, hat, belt, handcuffs, baton, whistle, and gun holster and walkie talkie. The clothes are made from polyester, and everything else is plastic, except the gun holster, which is leather. You can choose from three sizes: Small (3-4 years), Medium (5-7 years), and Large (8-10 years).
Sumo time: Inflatable Kids Sumo Wrestler Costume
This fun costume turns your kids into sumo wrestlers. It's made from 100% polyester, and it can blow up within seconds thanks to the battery-operated fan. The costume is also ventilated and comfortable, so your kid will not get too hot or sweaty inside. It is one size fits most.
Magical fun: Unicorn Wings Rider Halloween Costume
Who said Halloween costumes had to be scary? This cute Unicorn Wings Rider costume features an inflatable unicorn wings suit, hat, and air pump to inflate the suit. It's definitely going to make heads turn, because it's adorable!
Spooky!: yosager Glowing Red Eyes Scary Death Costume
Now this is scary! This Grim Reaper style costume is great for boys (and girls) 10-12 years old. It includes the ghostly sleeved black robe, black hood, long chain, long pointed finger gloves, and glowing red glasses.
Classic witch: Kids Witch Costume
You just can't have Halloween without a witch costume. This sparkly yellow and black outfit is beautiful and spooky at the same time. It includes the dress, hat, wand, and bag. You can choose from different sizes that will fit your child.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.