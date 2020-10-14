Even though we're all staying home way more these days, there's absolutely no reason to not have some backup battery packs , in case your power goes out. If you're upset that Apple isn't including a power adapter with the new iPhone 12 line, then you should prep ahead and get a USB-C PD power adapter. If you're just wanting a Qi-compatible wireless charger for your desk, or maybe some more Lightning cables for your existing power adapters, then Prime Day is the best time to stock up, especially with the Anker brand. Right now, you can get up to 42% off on select Anker products for Prime Day .

All of us here at iMore are power-users of our devices, whether that's our iPhones, iPads, Nintendo Switches, MacBooks, and pretty much everything else. We often need backup power and cables, and one of our most trusted brands is Anker.

If you need a new power bank for cheap, then the PowerCore Essential 20000 has you covered. With the massive 20000mAh capacity, you have enough power for five full charges of your iPhone, or about two full charges of an iPad. This power bank also uses Anker's PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology, which delivers optimized charge or trickle-charging (best for low-power accessories) to whatever device you decide to plug into it. It has twin USB-A ports so you can power up two devices simultaneously, and you can use either USB-C or micro-USB for charging the PowerCore Essential. The PowerCore Essential can also charge up your iPhone 2X faster than other battery packs, so you spend less time tethered to your power bank. For those who worry about size, the PowerCore Essential is fairly slim and easily fits into most bags.

For those who want to have a battery pack with USB-C Power Delivery (PD), then you can grab the PowerCore Essential 20000 PD. It's basically the same as the other one, but instead of twin USB-A ports, you get one USB-A and one USB-C PD port for charging devices. It's about $6 more than the regular one.

If you're still using a USB-A power brick or battery pack, then you'll want to get a high-quality cable. The Anker Premium Nylon Lightning Cable is one of my favorite accessories around the house because the cables are nylon braided and much more durable than Apple's cables. The connectors are also reinforced so they won't fray, and you can choose between 3.3-feet or 6-feet lengths. There are even different colors available too.

Since Apple is no longer providing power bricks with the new iPhone 12 devices, you should definitely look into a better power adapter. Anker's 100W 4-port Type-C Charging Station is a fantastic upgrade from whatever you're using. This power brick provides 100W output, which is 5 times as much as Apple's 20W charger. You get two USB-C PD ports and two USB-A ports with PowerIQ technology, so this charger will detect and optimize charging for your devices. If you just use one USB-C port, it delivers power at the full 100W capacity. If you use two, then it splits into 50W each, and so on. You get full charging speeds even if charging multiple devices at once. With a total of four ports, you're saving on overall space on your power strip or surge protector. It's a win-win!

Finally, if you just want a nice little Qi-compatible wireless charging stand for your desk or nightstand, then the Anker PowerWave Stand is great. This wireless charger stands up, so you can see what is on your iPhone screen at a glance, without having to pick up your phone. It works in both portrait and landscape orientation, so no matter what you're doing, your phone can charge up without disturbing you, and it works with your case. It maxes out at 7.5W charging for iPhones though, but it's a great way to just top off throughout the day.

No matter what you're picking up, Anker is a great brand. We may not have the same exact products that are on sale right now (we reviewed the Anker PowerCore III Sense, for example), but Anker products last for a long time and have never given us problems.