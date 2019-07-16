For half of the world, summer is in full swing right now, meaning it's the perfect time to get out of the house and get some exercise to build up your beach bod. But before you go exercise, you should have a fitness tracker to help you keep track of burned calories, steps, heart rate, activity, and other useful bits of data. Here are some of the best deals we've found on Amazon Prime Day for fitness trackers!

Let's get fit!

Garmin is a big name in the fitness world, and there is no shortage of Garmin trackers that are on sale right now, along with others. If we may make some suggestions, the vívoactive 3 Music is a good one, because it's not too expensive and packs in a ton of useful features, including automatic sleep tracking and the ability to get music. We also like the Fēnix 5S Sapphire, because of the high-quality premium materials and durability.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.