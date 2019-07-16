For half of the world, summer is in full swing right now, meaning it's the perfect time to get out of the house and get some exercise to build up your beach bod. But before you go exercise, you should have a fitness tracker to help you keep track of burned calories, steps, heart rate, activity, and other useful bits of data. Here are some of the best deals we've found on Amazon Prime Day for fitness trackers!
Jammin' to your tunes: Garmin vívoactive 3 Music, GPS Smartwatch with Music Storage and Built-in Sports Apps, Granite Blue/Rose GoldStaff favorite
The vívoactive 3 Music features built-in GPS and has on-board storage for music, so you can listen while working out. It can track a variety of different workouts and also does sleep tracking. The battery will last for 3-5 days on a single charge.
Hole-in-one: Garmin Approach S20, GPS Golf Watch with Step Tracking, Preloaded Courses, Black
Golfers need this Garmin smartwatch. It analyzes shot distances to give you an in-depth analysis of your game and other stats. It also looks stylish and will track other activity too.
Top quality: Garmin Fenix 5 Sapphire - Black with Black Band
This stylish smartwatch is made with stainless steel and will track a variety of different sports and fitness activities. It also has sapphire glass, so it's incredibly durable.
Watch for runners: Garmin Forerunner 35, Easy-to-Use GPS Running Watch, White
If you run a lot, this simple Garmin Forerunner 35 is all you need. It has built-in GPS tracking and will track your runs and other basic fitness activities. It also includes built-in 24/7 continuous heart rate monitoring.
Run, Forest, run: Garmin Forerunner 35; Easy-to-Use GPS Running Watch, Black
This is perfect for runners with built-in GPS and 24/7 continuous heart rate tracking. The touch screen display is intuitive while displaying the necessities.
Lightweight golfing: Garmin Approach X10 GPS Golf Band, Matte Black, Small/Medium, 010-01851-00
Another fitness tracker for golfers. This one is more lightweight and has over 41,000 courses preloaded. You'll be able to know the entire course distance, from the front to the back to the middle of the green, as well as hazards and doglegs. It won't track other activities, but if you're a golfer, this is great.
Classy and powerful: Garmin Fenix 5X Sapphire - Slate Gray with Black Band
This smartwatch features multisport activity tracking and built-in GPS. It's made with stainless steel and has a sapphire glass screen, so it will hold up against anything you throw at it.
Active beauty: Garmin Fēnix 5S Sapphire - Rose Goldtone with White Band
This premium smartwatch will keep track of all of your activity, and it looks gorgeous doing it. The Fēnix 5S Sapphire is made of stainless steel and sapphire glass, so it's durable, and it features built-in GPS and multisport tracking. It also looks like a regular watch on the surface, so it's sleek and stylish.
Moderate features: Ticwatch E2, Waterproof Smartwatch with 24 Hours Heart Rate Monitor, Wear OS by Google, Compatible with Android and iOS
The Ticwatch E2 has a simple watch face that is easy to read, but it will still keep track of all of your activity. It uses Wear OS by Google and is compatible with Android and iOS. There is a built-in 24/7 heart rate monitor.
Value pick: Ticwatch C2, Wear OS Smartwatch for Women with Build-in GPS, Waterproof, NFC Payment, for iOS and Android (Black)
The Ticwatch C2 uses Wear OS from Google and is compatible with both Android and iOS. It is waterproof, has a 24/7 continuous heart rate monitor, and will track all of your activity throughout the day. It also has NFC payment to pay while you're out and about.
Let's get fit!
Garmin is a big name in the fitness world, and there is no shortage of Garmin trackers that are on sale right now, along with others. If we may make some suggestions, the vívoactive 3 Music is a good one, because it's not too expensive and packs in a ton of useful features, including automatic sleep tracking and the ability to get music. We also like the Fēnix 5S Sapphire, because of the high-quality premium materials and durability.
