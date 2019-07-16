What's not to love about getting tasty snacks delivered each month? During Amazon Prime Day, you can subscribe to any of the following food and drink subscription boxes and get your first month at a discount.

Un'kuppd: Un'kuppd Pour-over Coffee - Barista Approved Pour-Over Coffee Subscription

Each snack box comes with 14 filters full of specialty-grade, pour-over coffee. The minimalist "origami" filter design takes the guesswork out of a perfect cup. Just tear off the top of the filter, hang onto your mug, and pour-over.

$14 (was $28) at Amazon

SnackNation: SnackNation - Expert Curated Delicious Healthier Snacks Subscription Box

Each month, you'll receive eight healthy snack packs plus gain access to an exclusive curation of premium snacks. With each purchase, one meal is donated to a family in need. The snacks sent each month are a curated selection of tasty bars, nuts and seeds, chips, jerky, and sweets.

$8 (was $15) at Amazon

Bokksu: Bokksu - Authentic Japanese Snack & Candy Subscription

With this box each month, you get to experience Japan through 20 to 25 delicious snacks, candies, and tea pairings curated around fun cultural themes. With each box, you'll also receive a culture guide that details each product's origin story, flavor profile, common allergens, and if it's vegetarian-friendly. Shipped from Japan.

$27 (was $39) at Amazon

Tea Runners: Tea Runners - Curated Selection of Variety of Tea Subscription

Each box here contains four leaf teas, enough to make 30 to 50 cups. All tea types are represented, including pure, blended, flavored, and herbal. With each box, you receive tasting notes, steeping instructions, and ingredients printed on every label.

$6 (was $25) at Amazon

Bean Box: Bean Box Sampler - Freshly Roasted Coffee Subscription

In this box each month, you'll receive four unique gourmet coffees from Seattle and Portland roasters. Each shipment includes tasting notes and brewing tips.

$17 (was $24) at Amazon

BBQ Box: BBQ Box - Hand Selected Barbecue Subscription Box

It's all here! Each box contains one sauce or marinade, one rub or spice, one snack, a sample package of premium wood chips or wood planks, and a custom recipe. Yummy!

$25 (was $34) at Amazon

Great foods from all over the world are available in these subscription boxes on Amazon. Receive your first box at a discount and then decide whether to continue with your subscription at the regular price. Cancel anytime.

