Our iPhones are great cameras, and for many of us, it's our primary device for taking photos. And we take photos of everything — from food to group photos for special occasions to spontaneous moments with family and friends, and even little ones. All of these moments matter, but sometimes, you may get interrupted with a technical glitch, like a black screen in the Camera app, and then that special moment is gone. I've experienced this issue a few times myself in the past, and it's certainly annoying! While that moment won't come back, you can fix the black screen issue in the Camera app if you come across it. Here's how. Of course, the first thing you should do is to make sure that nothing was actually covering the camera lens on your iPhone (hey, it happens!) If there's nothing obstructing the lens, then let's try the following.

1. Close and restart the Camera app While Apple's motto is "it just works," sometimes it doesn't. Apple isn't perfect, so its operating systems certainly aren't immune to errors every now and then — sometimes they aren't properly loaded up when launched. In this case, you should try force quitting out of the Camera app and launch it again. This is how the black screen in the Camera app issue usually resolves for me.

Sometimes, the black screen in the Camera app can be resolved by just switching between the rear and front-facing selfie camera. The black screen could be caused by the app not loading properly, and each time you switch cameras, it forces the app to load again, so this could help. Another suggestion is to try seeing if a third-party camera or video app works, such as Instagram or Snapchat. How to switch from the rear-facing to front-facing camera on your iPhone or iPad 3. Make sure VoiceOver is turned off For some reason, VoiceOver seems to cause some glitches with the Camera app, so if you have it on, it's a good time to try turning it off to see if it solves your issue. Launch Settings on your iPhone. Scroll down and tap on Accessibility. Tap VoiceOver. Tap the toggle to OFF (gray). How to use VoiceOver on iPhone and iPad 4. Reboot the phone