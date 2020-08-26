The Aukey 8-in-1 hub USB-C adapter is down to $29.06 on Amazon. This adapter normally sells for $38 or more. The drop to $29 is a new low for this adapter that has never gone below $30 before. At least, not directly. This is the black version of the hub. There is a grey one, and it is down to $33.99, but the only reason to pay that extra money is for the color. Otherwise they're the same and the discount is just not as good.

Do more Aukey 8-in-1 hub USB-C adapter Includes two USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, Gigabit Ethernet, an HDMI port that supports 4K, and both an SD and microSD card reader. There's also a 100W Power Delivery USB-C port to take the place of the one you're plugging into. $29.06 $38.00 $9 off See at Amazon

So you've got a new fancy laptop, but all it has is a USB-C port for plugging things in. That sort of stinks, right? You can't do much with that. The same could be said for certain tablets or smartphones that only have a USB-C hub for both powering up and loading any new accessories. That's where Aukey's hub comes into play. Plug it into that USB-C port and suddenly you've got eight functions instead of just one.

The hub includes a 100W Power Delivery USB-C port. That way even when you're using your computer's only port, you don't have to give up charging for the sake of reading a flash drive or whatever. Charge through this extra USB_C port and keep your device fully powered up.

The other tools on this hub include two USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, one Gigabit Ethernet port, an HDMI port, and an SD and microSD card reader. Use the USB 2.0 port for anything that doesn't require fast data transfer speeds. The USB-A ports support USB 3.0 and 5 Gbps transfer speeds. You can use either an SD card or microSD card for more storage for your device. The HDMI port supports 4K resolutions so you can output to a larger monitor, which is great when you're dealing with a laptop's small screen.