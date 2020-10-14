While Prime Day isn't usually in October, there are a lot of excellent Prime Day deals that are perfect to jump on as Halloween approaches. Weather you need some Halloween essentials or more candy for the big night, Prime Day always awesome for Halloween lovers — and movies are no exception.
Watching horror movies is one of my favorite activities in October — especially on Halloween night. Whether its classic black-and-white monster flicks, gory slasher movies, or creepy psychological thrillers, I love sitting down with a bowl of popcorn and getting scared on Halloween. Here are the best horror movie Prime Day deals!
Classic Monster Flicks: Classic Monsters: 30-Flim Collection | $80 off at Amazon
Universal's classic monster movies are the foundation on which all modern-day, monster-centric horror movies were built. They are absolutely classic in every sense of the word, and this complete collection features 30 films featuring Dracula, Wolf Man, The Invisible Man, and more. Get the entire collection on Blu-Ray now!
Dangerous Waters: Jaws | $8 off at Amazon
The 1975 classic about a muderious shark directed by the legendary Steven Spielberg. The original Jaws is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year and it's still an amazing thriller to watch in 2020.
Hitchcock's Legacy: Psycho: The Complete Collection | $12 off at Amazon
Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho was an instant classic back in 1960 and still holds its place in cinema history. The classic story of of the Bates Motel murders spawned a entire franchise and is the backbone many modern day psychological thrillers are built upon.
Non-stop Fun: Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy | $12 off at Amazon
While the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy is far from a straight horror movie, they're still some of the best horror-comedy movies ever made. Edgar Wright directed all three and co-wrote the series with Simon Pegg. At the end of the day, both Shaun of The Dead and Hot Fuzz have a few minor spooky elements that poke fun at the horror genre in clever and hilarious ways — definitely worth owning.
Bloody Blu-Rays: The Purge: 4-Movie Collection | $17 off at Amazon
You can never go wrong with a good slasher flick around Halloween. The Purge series is known for being twisted, dark, and pretty gory at times, making it perfect for the season. Plus, it's a great price for four movies on Blu-Ray!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.