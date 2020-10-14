I got a fabulous Prime Day Stasher bag deal this morning, and you can too. I've been a fan of Stasher bags for a while now; I follow Stasher pricing because they are fairly expensive. I've paid full price (I know, for shame!), 20% off, and 25% off, but on Prime Day I got the best price yet. Stasher bags are up to 30% off right now, the highest discount I've seen yet. Note that there are several colors available in each size, and the price often varies by color. Some sizes and colors have already sold out, so if you're thinking about investing in Stasher bags, don't wait!

This 9.9-ounce bag is perfect for packing little snacks in your lunch or bag.

I just bought another of these 15-ounce sandwich bags. I have several; I use them to store open blocks of cheese or frozen fruits.

This larger 64.2-ounce bag is great for storing leftovers. I've been wanting one this size and finally snagged one today.

If you need to store thicker items, this 56-ounce wide-bottomed stand-up bag is what you want.

Why Stasher?

Bags take up up a lot less storage space than other kinds of storage containers. There are certainly cheaper storage bags out there, but I've tried a whole bunch of them and won't bother trying more. Stasher bags seal tightly, don't leak, and don't degrade over time. I throw them into the dishwasher and they get fully clean every time (unlike some others I've tried.) They are freezer-safe.

Since they are silicone, not plastic, you can actually cook food in them. You can use them on your stovetop or in your oven. Pop them into your microwave (unsealed, please!) or sous vide if you're fancy.

As I mentioned, some colors and sizes are already gone, so now's the time to stock up. It's rare to see 30% off deals on Stasher bags, which is why I just bought myself some more. Looking for more Prime Day Kitchen deals, or Prime Day deals in general? We've got you covered.