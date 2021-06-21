For Prime Day , Amazon has the iPad Air 4 listed at $519.99 for all colors in the base 64GB Wi-Fi only model. This is a tremendous $79 off (13%) the normal $599 price, making the best iPad for most people even more affordable than ever before.

For a lot of people, an iPad is good enough to get most things done, such as email, video calls, social media, photo editing, media consumption, games, and more. In fact, an iPad can replace a computer for a lot of folks, and one of the best iPads that you can possibly get right now is the iPad Air 4 . The Air received a major redesign last year to bring it more in line with the iPad Pro lineup, and you get a ton of great, powerful features for less than the Pros.

With an A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Touch ID, 12MP back camera and 7MP FaceTime HD camera, this is the best iPad for most people at a new low price.

The iPad Air may have come out last year, but it's still one of the best iPads that we recommend for most people. Since it got a major redesign last year, it is more in-line with the iPad Pro models, but for several hundred dollars less while giving you most of the same features.

With the iPad Air 4, you get the A14 Bionic chip, which is still blazingly fast to give you snappy, top-of-the-line performance. And since it was just released in 2020, you know this will last you the next several years, if not a full decade. Even though it's not the M1 in the new iPad Pros, it's going to be future-proof for a good while.

The 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display gives you plenty of space to work with, so you can draw to your heart's content with an Apple Pencil 2, or watch your favorite movies and television shows. And if you need to get some work done, the iPad Air 4 is compatible with Apple's own Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folios, though you can also grab one of many great keyboard cases too.

While the iPad Air 4 went with a bezel-less screen to give you the most screen estate possible, it doesn't utilize Face ID like the Pro line. Instead, you still get Touch ID, but it's been moved to the power button at the top. So you get the best of both worlds — a full size display with thin bezels and good old reliable Touch ID. It also comes equipped with a great 12MP rear-facing camera, and 7MP front-facing FaceTime HD camera for your video conference needs.

To top it off, the iPad Air 4 comes in five gorgeous colors: Space Gray, Silver, Sky Blue, Green, and Rose Gold, so you can pick the one that suits your personal tastes.

The iPad Air 4 is a great middle-ground iPad for those who need just a little more than the basic iPad model but don't need the bells and whistles of the Pro line. With $79 off for Prime Day, this is definitely one of the best Prime Day iPad deals we've seen. For even more Prime Day savings, make sure to check out all of the other deals we've found for you so far!