One of Amazon's daily deals includes the iRobot Roomba 891 smart robot vacuum cleaner on sale for $259.99. That's the lowest price we have ever seen for the Roomba 891. It beats out a deal we saw in February when it dropped to $280, which was its previous best price. The robot vacuum normally sells for around $380 and has even jumped as high as $450 since that February deal. Today's price is good only through the end of the day, so grab it while you can.

The Roomba 891 uses a 3-stage system to clean wherever it goes. Those three stages are loosen, lift, and suction, and it's a system designed to work with dirt, dust, or even pet hair. The cleaning head can automatically adjust to the surface its on, adapting its height so the multi-surface brushes can engage directly with hard floors and carpet.

The Dirt Detect sensors are unique to iRobot and can help the Roomba sense when there is a larger than normal concentration of dirt. This can be super helpful in the high-traffic areas of your home, like entryways where your kids might be dragging in dirt or a doggy door where some muddy paws may accumulate.

The battery on the 891 lasts for up to 90 minutes. That's plenty of cleaning time, but it's also smart enough to detect when its battery is getting too low. It will return to its charging dock, recharge, and then finish the job it started.

Download the iRobot Home app on your Android or iOS smartphone. You can use the app to set your Roomba on a schedule or get it cleaning no matter where you happen to be. You can also connect the Roomba to your smart home assistant, whether its Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, and control the robot with your voice.