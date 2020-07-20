Wireless headphones are more affordable than ever, and the JBL Live 400BT Wireless Headphones is one pair worth your consideration — especially thanks to today's sale at BackMarket. Right now, you can grab a refurbished pair in mint condition for just $44.99 while supplies last. That saves you $25 off their usual cost of $70, and BackMarket also includes free U.S. shipping with the purchase.

If you have any qualms about buying a refurbished pair of headphones, you can pick up a brand new pair on Amazon for $59.95. Plus, while BackMarket is only offering these headphones in black, Amazon gives you five colorways to choose between. However, there's no reason to worry about buying refurbished. These headphones have all been tested and inspected to ensure they work as expected, and BackMarket even includes a full one-year warranty with the purchase.

JBL's Live 400BT wireless headphones feature an on-ear design and a flexible headband to keep you comfortable while listening. They're packed with 40mm drivers featuring JBL's iconic sound signature and the ability to work with voice assistants like the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. You can ask for a playlist to play, to check the weather, or to text or call a friend without even needing to have your phone next to you.

With the headphones' Ambient Aware button, you can increase the volume of what's going on around you so you can hear people talking or other noises that otherwise would be covered up by whatever's playing through your headphones. There's even a TalkThru mode which drops the volume of your music so you can talk with your friends without having to remove your headphones. There's even a built-in microphone so you can make hands-free calls.

Backmarket includes free U.S. shipping with every purchase, as well as a 30-day money back guarantee.