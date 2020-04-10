The Seagate Backup Plus 5TB external hard drive is down to $86.99 with code 81126 at Staples. The code takes $25 off any order over $100, so you could technically use the code on just about anything meeting that criteria. The reason it's a good choice for the Seagate hard drive is that the drive is already discounted by about 15% with its selling point of $111.99. The extra $25 off brings it down to a super low price. The black version of the drive, for example, is still at $130, so the savings wouldn't be as good there.

You can get the drive for $87 in Red or Blue. The next best price anywhere is Costco where the drive goes for $100 if you're a member.

The Seagate Backup Plus is historically one of the best external hard drives around. It has always been a top contender even though it has been around for a while. It's sleek, lightweight, and has a large capacity for its size. It's extremely portable and designed to be slipped into any pack on your way out the door. Use it to keep your favorite media with you at all times.

With 5TB of space you'll be able to keep tons of photos and other files with you. The drive works seamlessly with Mac and Windows and connects via a USB 3.0 port. That gives you some great data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps.

You can even use this drive as a backup. It is designed so that you can schedule daily, weekly, or monthly backups. If you plan to use this with Time Machine on your Mac, you may have to reformat it first. So make that decision before putting any files on it you don't want to lose.

Seagate backs up the Backup Plus with a two-year limited warranty.