Several retailers are featuring the Powerbeats3 headphones on sale for around $79.99 today. Find them going for this price at Best Buy, B&H, Walmart, and more. The colors vary based on the retailer but include everything from basic White to Brick Red from the Neighborhood Collection. This deal is listed as a Best Buy deal of the day, so the price drop is probably temporary. We have seen them drop this low before, but they normally sell around $95.

Of course we're seeing this price so widely available because the newest Powerbeats headphones are finally out, but the new model sells for $150 pretty much everywhere, including B&H and Walmart. Save some money and get some headphones that are just as good with today's sale.

Sounds good Beats by Dre Powerbeats 3 Bluetooth in-ear headphones Features a battery life that lasts up to 12 hours and secure-fit earhooks that are comfortable and stay on even while working out. Get an hour of playback with a 5-minute Fast Charge.. Sweat and water resistant. Dynamic high-performance sound. $79.99 $100.00 $20 off See at Best Buy

The Powerbeats3 use Class 1 Bluetooth for easy pairing to your favorite mobile device, which means few interuptions, good power efficiency, and a simple way to listen to your favorite tunes while you're working out. You also don't have to worry about getting the headphones damaged while you go for a run because they're resistant to water and sweat.

The battery life lasts for up to 12 hours on a single charge, which means you can keep these in your bag for at least a few workouts before you have to worry about charging them. Use Fast Fuel, which is the Powerbeats version of Fast Charge, to get an hour of playback after just five minutes of charging. Great for when the headphones are drained but you want to do some quick reps.

The earhooks are secure, flexible, and comfortable. You can use them for all your exercises, even if your biggest workout of the day is walking to the fridge. The dynamic, high-performance sound keeps you moving to the beat so you can tune out everything else. You'll also be able to take calls, control your music, and activate Siri with these headphones.