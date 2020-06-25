You can get a 2-pack of 3-feet Anker Powerline+ II USB-C to Lightning cables on sale for $21.99 with code AKPLPCT2 at Amazon. Without the code, this 2-pack goes for $36. So you're saving $14 today. These cables never lower in price directly. If they've gone on sale in the past, you'd have to find them discounted through an on-page coupon or a code like this one. We have never seen any sort of discount bring them this low before. As it is, a single Anker cable goes for around $22 on its own, so you could think of this deal as a "Buy One, Get One Free" since that's essentially what it is.

Save big Anker Powerline+ II nylon-braided USB-C to Lightning cable 3-feet 2-pack Designed for durability and last 30x longer than normal cables. Double-braided with a tough, two-tone nylon so they are easy to distinguish, too. Certified to work with any Lightning connector. Lifetime hassle-free replacement for all quality issues. $21.99 $36.00 $14 off See at Amazon With coupon: AKPLPCT2

The Powerline+ cables are extremely durable. They are tested to withstand 30,000 bends, and they can last up to 30 times longer than a normal cable that hasn't been put through its paces in a laboratory environment. Some of that durability comes from the double-braided nylon. The tough bulletproof fiber is two-tone so that it's easy to distinguish from other cables and stands out in a crowd.

The cables also work easily and flawlessly with the USB-C Power Delivery protocol. That means you will be able to transfer media, too, like movies or photos, up to 480 Mbps. These are Apple MFi-certified cables. They are designed and certified to work with any device that uses the Lightning connector. The cables support power charging on any of Apple's newest devices from the iPhone 8 to the iPhone 11. , iPad Pro, AirPods, and more.

Anker is so confident in these cables that they come with a hassle-free replacement promise. If there are any quality issues, you can get new cables free. And that's good for a lifetime.