What you need to know
- A new video shows a hands-on with Apple's MagSafe Duo Charger.
- It is the first "in the wild" hands-on we've seen with the upcoming charger.
- The charger will retail for $129 and is coming soon.
A new video has popped up on YouTube that might be our best real-world hands-on of Apple's upcoming MagSafe Duo Charger yet.
The video was uploaded to a YouTube channel called DailyUse OS and shows off the MagSafe Duo Charger at work. The person who has the charger shows how it unfolds and folds back down for portability. They also show off plugging the lightning cable into the back of the charger.
They also prop up the Apple Watch charging part of the charger and place both an Apple Watch and iPhone 12 on the charger to show each device getting a charge.
Apple revealed earlier today that the MagSafe Duo Charger will retail for $129 and is "Coming Soon." It also requires Apple's 20W charger in order to provide fast charging to the iPhone 12.
You can watch the video showing off the charger below:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
