Harry Potter fans are getting a slew of new games on console and mobile starting this year, since Warner Bros. and its subsidiary, PortKey Games, makes a push with Harry Potter content. The game I'm personally most excited for is Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, here's everything you need to know right now!

What is Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is an upcoming mobile game created by Niantic Labs — Pokémon GO fame — in conjunction with Warner Bros. It will be an augmented reality (AR) game that will take place in the Harry Potter universe.

How to play

There aren't too many details about what gameplay will actually entail; all we know right now is it will be an AR game that's similar to Niantic Labs other hit mobile game, Pokémon GO. The company had this to say in its press release: