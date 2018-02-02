Harry Potter fans are getting a slew of new games on console and mobile starting this year, since Warner Bros. and its subsidiary, PortKey Games, makes a push with Harry Potter content. The game I'm personally most excited for is Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, here's everything you need to know right now!
What is Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is an upcoming mobile game created by Niantic Labs — Pokémon GO fame — in conjunction with Warner Bros. It will be an augmented reality (AR) game that will take place in the Harry Potter universe.
How to play
There aren't too many details about what gameplay will actually entail; all we know right now is it will be an AR game that's similar to Niantic Labs other hit mobile game, Pokémon GO. The company had this to say in its press release:
"Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will leverage the full stack of the Niantic Platform while also providing an opportunity to pioneer all new technology and gameplay mechanics."
It's pretty safe to assume that Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will require you to move around your neighbourhood and city to collect various items, meet characters, and potentially even battle monsters. Also, it's probably going to use a system similar to Pokémon GO raid system to include some multiplayer aspect.
What the new mechanics that Niantic mentions might be are a totally mystery as of right now, but I for one, am super excited to find out.
How can I get updates?
Obviously, I'm pretty invested in the game's development and will be covering all the news and rumours I can find right here on iMore.
You can also go to the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite website to sign up to the email newsletter.
Are you excited for What is Harry Potter: Wizards Unite?
Let us know in the comments, and remember to bookmark this page so you don't miss out on any news!