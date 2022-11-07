Forget Black Friday - this is the one Apple Watch saving to rule them all

The Apple Watch family was very recently completely refreshed, so the fact that we're already getting some huge Apple Watch savings is pretty impressive. This deal over at Amazon will save you $110 off a 41mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular, or $30 off an Apple Watch SE. This welcomes some of the lowest prices ever on the Apple Watch lineup, beating out some of the prices we last had over the previous Prime Day.

Remember that Black Friday is on the way - so make sure you're keeping an eye out for the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals.

Massive Apple Watch savings

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular | $499 $389 at Amazon (opens in new tab) There are discounts to be had on all the sizes of the Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular, but the biggest is on the 41mm. This price makes the watch the same price as the GPS variant - so you'll save if you were after a cellular model anyway, but you'll get a better watch for the same price if you were previously after the GPS model.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE | $249 $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab) There is $30 off the whole Apple Watch SE range, and it makes the 41mm GPS SE even more affordable, the price dropping to its lowest ever. You'll also be able to grab a Cellular version for $30 off too, so if you want to go out and about without your phone you have options too.

While many of the updates to the Apple Watch Series 8 seemed iterative and small, it is still one of the best Apple Watches. The temperature sensor is an exciting new feature, used for cycle tracking and improved heart monitoring. Battery life should also be better on the new model, although the case of the watch remains largely unchanged. Don't forget to pick up one of the best Apple Watch cases to go with your new Watch, as well as one of the best Apple Watch screen protectors to make sure that the screen stays scratch free.

