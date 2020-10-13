Amazon Prime members are in for a treat this week. It's officially Prime Day, and right now Prime members can score discounts in just about every product category from tech to fashion, furniture, appliances, and much more. There are even ways you can save on future purchases. We've already wrote about how you can easily earn up to $160 in Prime Day credits to be used during the two-day sale, and all of those offers are still live, though now you can earn another $10 from Amazon just for shopping during Prime Day.

Through October 14, Amazon is offering a $10 promotional credit to Prime members who spend $40 or more on Amazon gift cards and use promo code GC20PRIME during checkout. The $10 credit will be sent within two days after your purchase, which means you shouldn't expect to use it on any Prime Day purchases. However, Black Friday is coming up next month and, luckily, the credit is good through the end of November.

Today's deal is valid on all Amazon gift cards, including physical and digital gift cards, and it's basically an easy way to earn money. You could email a $40 Amazon gift card to yourself, perfect to use on all these Prime Day deals that are going live today, and then have $10 more to spend later this week. You could also choose to have a physical Amazon gift card shipped to your home or a friend's home as a birthday present or a gift for the holidays.

As with all Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime membership if you're hoping to snag this discount. You can start a free 30-day trial to score access to the sale as well as free two-day shipping on your Prime Day orders, the Prime Video streaming service, and more.