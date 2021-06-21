I've been a big fan of Anda Seat for a while now because this company really knows how to make excellent computer chairs that really provide back support while feeling comfortable. In my Anda Seat Kaiser 2 Gaming Chair review I was especially impressed by the high weight capacity and the comfortable neck and lumbar pillows, which can be removed if desired. It's seriously one of the best gaming chairs out there. Right now during Prime Day, this fantastic chair is discounted $190 off as long as you tick the $70 coupon button before heading to check out. Grab yours before the sale ends.

The Kaiser 2 is a very comfortable gaming chair that provides plenty of back support. It can recline to be almost parallel to the floor if you want to take a nap, has a steel frame that can hold up to 441 pounds, is incredibly comfortable, and it's covered in premium PVC leather that's easy to clean. Get it in black or red.

My husband is a tall guy at six-foot-five-inches tall. As such, he's a bit bigger than the average person and can't always find furniture that can hold him. That's one impressive thing about the Kaiser 2. It has a weight capacity of up to 441 pounds, more than enough to hold him. This particular chair comes in both black and red and both colors are available for the Prime Day discount.

Anda Seat gaming chairs are really good for your back. They improved my posture and help me sit up straighter during long sessions at my computer. I can't stress enough how awesome the lumbar pillow is. It slides up and down as I adjust the recline of the seat and molds with my back for a comfortable fit. I don't personally like the neck pillow, but since it's removable I don't have it attached to my seat.

This is one of those rare unicorns in the gaming chair world where the chair is both sturdy and cushy so you don't get sore. You can also adjust the armrests up, down, forward, and back or pivot them inward or away from you for the perfect fit. The chair does arrive unassembled but comes with handy instructions and the tools you need to put it together. Grab a chair for yourself before this deal ends.