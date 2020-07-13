The HooToo USB-C hub multi-port adapter is down to $16.99 right now at Amazon. This is a brand new low price for the 6-in-1 USB-C adapter. It has been selling around $20 recently but it was as high as $36 in April, which puts its street price somewhere in between those two. But again, it has never dropped below $20 so today's deal is the price to pay attention to.
Do more
HooToo USB-C hub multi-port adapter
Add a lot more functionality to any laptop with a USB-C port. Turns that one USB-C into a 4K HDMI port, three USB 3.0 ports, an SD card reader, and a 100W PD charging port. Compatible with Windows, Mac, Unix, Chromebook, and almost all USB-C devices.
$16.99
$30.00 $13 off
The hub is compatible with pretty much any device that uses USB-C, including tablets like the iPad Pro. It will support Mac, Windows, Unix, and Chromebook OS. Whatever operating system you use and whatever machine you use should work as long as you have a USB-C port.
This is a 6-in-1 adapter that can really add some functionality to your USB-C port. That's especially important if you don't have a lot of extra ports on your machine, or, you know, any extra ports at all. The hub turns your single USB-C port into a 100W Power Delivery charging port (so you don't lose access to powering your device), a 4K HDMI port, three USB 3.0 ports, and an SD card reader.
Use the HDMI port to output video in 4K resolution at 30Hz or 1080p at 60Hz. Use it for projecting video and presentations at work or for expanding your screen real estate onto a larger monitor. The SD card works with transmission speeds up to 480 Mbps. And the charging port gives you the fastest possible charge for your USB-C device.
The three ports have USB 3.0 speeds and can transfer files up to 5 Gbps. These ports cannot charge anything. They are for data transfer only. However, that gives you plenty of options for connecting extra storage or moving files off a thumb drive and things like that.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Let's talk iOS 14 public betas, AirPods, and technostalgia
It's been a busy week with Apple releasing public betas for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and tvOS 14. We also talk about the AirPods design rumors and more.
Cast and crew of 'Greyhound' take viewers behind the scenes in new clip
Tom Hanks, as well as the cast and crew of 'Greyhound', talk about the film and how nail-biting the Battle of the Atlantic really was.
C.J.'s next Fishing Tourney will be in July
There are four Fishing Tourneys each year in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Here's when they are and what the rules are for participating.
Fire up your Foodi! Best accessories for the Ninja Foodi
Ninja Foodis are very capable multi-cookers, but you can get even more out of the Foodi experience with useful accessories. A selection of carefully chosen kitchen gizmos and culinary gadgets can help you get the most out of your adventures in pressure cooking. Here's our pick of the best.