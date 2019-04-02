The Exodus over-ear Bluetooth headphones are the newest product from House of Marley, an earth-friendly audio maker. These are flagship headphones and the first pair in a series to be unveiled throughout 2019. The earcups use sustainable FSC certified wood, recyclable aluminum, and natural leather in the design.

The specifications include 50mm Hi Def drivers, a 30-hour battery life, an onboard mic and remote, and Quick Charge technology. The House of Marley has never produced a pair of headphones that last as long as the Exodus, and the time between charges also helps to extend the life of the device over the long term. The drivers offer a balanced, acoustic performance. With the onboard mic and remote, you can take and receive calls while keeping your hands free for other things.

While the Quick Charge tech means it will take less than two hours to be fully charged, you'll also get a braided aux cable so you can go wired. The Exodus has a foldable design for portability and convenience. The ear cushions use memory foam so they will be comfortable even for longer listening sessions.

House of Marley backs up these headphones with a two-year warranty. You can find them at the House of Marley website, Amazon, and other retailers for $199.99.

