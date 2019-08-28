Looking for a quick summary of what's happening in your HomeKit Home? Want to receive notifications from certain HomeKit-enabled accessories? You can do all that and more with the iOS Home app!
- How to monitor and adjust the status of your HomeKit Home
- How to enable notifications from your HomeKit-enabled accessories
- How to monitor and adjust the status of your HomeKit Home in iOS 13
- How to enable notifications from your HomeKit-enabled accessories in iOS 13
How to monitor and adjust the status of your HomeKit Home
You can get a quick summary of what's going on in your HomeKit Home by launching the iOS Home app and navigating to the Home tab. You'll see the name of your Home in big, bold lettering. Beneath it, you'll find a couple of sentences describing the state of your HomeKit-enabled accessories.
The sentences describe the state of your accessories: How many lights are on? What's your thermostat set to? Is the door unlocked? Did a sensor detect something?
It's super simple to add and remove accessories from this Home summary (Apple calls it Status).
- Launch the Home app.
- Touch and hold an accessory to bring up the settings screen.
Tap Settings.
- Tap Status and Notifications.
Toggle on Include in Status.
How to enable notifications from your HomeKit-enabled accessories
Some HomeKit-enabled accessories are particularly suited to offering push notifications to alert you to specific events in your home. A HomeKit-enabled motion detector, for example, could help you keep tabs on movement in your backyard. It takes just a few taps to turn on notifications from supported accessories.
- Launch the Home app.
- Tap on the house icon (top left).
Tap on the accessory type that you would like to turn on notifications for.
- Tap the desired accessory.
- Toggle on Allow Notifications.
Set additional options such as time and people as needed.
How to monitor and adjust the status of your HomeKit Home in iOS 13
You can get a quick summary of what's going on in your HomeKit Home by launching the iOS Home app and navigating to the Home tab. You'll see the name of your Home in big, bold lettering. Beneath it, you'll find a couple of sentences describing the state of your HomeKit-enabled accessories.
The sentences describe the state of your accessories: How many lights are on? What's your thermostat set to? Is the door unlocked? Did a sensor detect something?
It's super simple to add and remove accessories from this Home summary (Apple calls it Status).
- Launch the Home app.
- Touch and hold an accessory to bring up the controls screen.
Tap on the Settings icon (looks like a gear).
- Tap on Status.
Toggle the Include in Status option to the on position.
How to enable notifications from your HomeKit-enabled accessories in iOS 13
Some HomeKit-enabled accessories are particularly suited to offering push notifications to alert you to specific events in your home. A HomeKit-enabled motion detector, for example, could help you keep tabs on movement in your backyard. It takes just a few taps to turn on notifications from supported accessories.
- Launch the Home app.
- Tap on the house icon (top left).
Tap on the accessory type that you would like to turn on notifications for.
- Tap the desired accessory.
- Toggle on Notifications on This iPhone/iPad.
Set additional options such as time and people as needed.
Questions?
If you run into any trouble adjusting the status of your HomeKit Home or enabling notifications for supported accessories, give us a shout in the comments below! We'll get you sorted.
Updated August 2019: Updated for iOS 13 (still in beta).