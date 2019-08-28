It's super simple to add and remove accessories from this Home summary (Apple calls it Status). Launch the Home app. Touch and hold an accessory to bring up the settings screen. Tap Settings. Tap Status and Notifications. Toggle on Include in Status. How to enable notifications from your HomeKit-enabled accessories Some HomeKit-enabled accessories are particularly suited to offering push notifications to alert you to specific events in your home. A HomeKit-enabled motion detector, for example, could help you keep tabs on movement in your backyard. It takes just a few taps to turn on notifications from supported accessories. Launch the Home app. Tap on the house icon (top left). Tap on the accessory type that you would like to turn on notifications for. Tap the desired accessory. Toggle on Allow Notifications. Set additional options such as time and people as needed. How to monitor and adjust the status of your HomeKit Home in iOS 13 You can get a quick summary of what's going on in your HomeKit Home by launching the iOS Home app and navigating to the Home tab. You'll see the name of your Home in big, bold lettering. Beneath it, you'll find a couple of sentences describing the state of your HomeKit-enabled accessories. The sentences describe the state of your accessories: How many lights are on? What's your thermostat set to? Is the door unlocked? Did a sensor detect something?

It's super simple to add and remove accessories from this Home summary (Apple calls it Status). Launch the Home app. Touch and hold an accessory to bring up the controls screen. Tap on the Settings icon (looks like a gear). Tap on Status. Toggle the Include in Status option to the on position. How to enable notifications from your HomeKit-enabled accessories in iOS 13 Some HomeKit-enabled accessories are particularly suited to offering push notifications to alert you to specific events in your home. A HomeKit-enabled motion detector, for example, could help you keep tabs on movement in your backyard. It takes just a few taps to turn on notifications from supported accessories. Launch the Home app. Tap on the house icon (top left). Tap on the accessory type that you would like to turn on notifications for. Tap the desired accessory. Toggle on Notifications on This iPhone/iPad. Set additional options such as time and people as needed. Questions? If you run into any trouble adjusting the status of your HomeKit Home or enabling notifications for supported accessories, give us a shout in the comments below! We'll get you sorted.