How to back up your contacts on Mac

Your contacts are just phone numbers and addresses; they're business connections, loved ones, and each contact's card likely contains sensitive information and important stuff that you don't want to lose. You likely have contacts on your iPhone or iPad, and maybe you even use Messages and FaceTime on your Mac. If that's the case, back up your contacts on your Mac to make sure that no one goes missing.

How to manually back up contacts on your Mac

Just like your iPhone or iPad, you have a Contacts app on your Mac, and you can manually back up all of your contacts right in the app.

Export them

Launch the Contacts app on your Mac. Click on File in the menu bar at the top of the screen. Click Export. Click on Contacts Archive. Name the save file, choose where you'd like to save, and click Save.

From here, you can do whatever you want with the saved file. Upload it to Dropbox, Google Drive, or save it on a physical backup.

Drag them to your desktop

Sometimes, exporting might not work 100%. Just one of those weird things. Even if it does, you're safest backing up your contacts another way too. (Thanks to commenter Gary Dauphin for the suggestion.)

Launch the Contacts app on your Mac. Click All Contacts on the left. Click a contact. Press command-A on your keyboard. This will select all of your contacts. Click and drag your contacts to your desktop.

A .vcf file will be created, and you can add that to your cloud storage or physical backup or however you'd like to store it. You can also drag and drop individual contact cards if you don't want to back up all of them.

How to export your contacts to your Mac from iCloud

Using iCloud on the web, you can export your iPhone or iPad contacts straight to your Mac and then do whatever you'd like with them.

Go to iCloud.com in your favorite browser. Sign in. Click Contacts. Click a contact. Press command-A on your keyboard. This will select all contacts. Click the gear icon in the bottom left of the window. Click Export vCard.

The file will download to your downloads folder on your Mac.

