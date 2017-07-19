tvOS 10.2.2 is out and here's how to download and install it on your Apple TV!

How to install tvOS 10.2.2 using Software Update on your Apple TV

Your Apple TV should prompt you to let you know when an update is available, and you can simply click through and do it. It may not prompt you immediately, however, or you may choose to do the update later when the timing suits you better. Either way, you can instigate an Apple TV update manually whenever you want to, and with just a few clicks.

Click on the Settings app from your Apple TV Home screen. Click on System. Click on Software Update. Click on Update Software. Click on Download and Install Click on Update Now. Wait for your Apple TV to finish the update.

Once the update is done, and the Apple TV has rebooted, you'll be back up and running the new version of tvOS.

Update July 19, 2017: Apple has just released tvOS 10.2.2, bringing with some performance improvements and bug fixes. You can update to tvOS 10.2.2 using the same procedures as previous updates. All the details below!