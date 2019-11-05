Life's most important moments are even easier to capture thanks to the introduction of new video-editing tools in the official Photos app on iOS 13 and iPadOS 13. The new tools mean it's no longer necessary to use third-party apps to get the job done.

What's changed?

In the latest version of iOS and iPadOS, Apple added video-editing support that looks a lot like the editing tools first introduced for photos. These tools include the ability to adjust video and add filters, thereby allowing you to rotate, crop, and increase exposure on the fly. Best of all, the tools support all video formats captured by iPhone and iPad, including video in 4K at 60 fps and slo-mo in 1080p at 240 fps.

Using video-editing tools on iPhone and iPad

The following directions are for iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 supported devices only with format availability varying according to the device. Supported devices include the iPhone SE and later, iPod touch (7th generation), and iPad Air 2 and later.

How to trim your video

Launch the Photos from your device's Home screen. Select Albums at the bottom of the app. Choose Videos. Tap the video you wish to edit. Choose Edit at the top right of the screen. Tap and hold on the left or right side of the timeline to engage the trimming tool. Drag the anchor left or right to trim. Tap and hold an anchor to expand the timeline for more precise editing. Tap Done on the bottom right of the screen.

Note: You can go into the Photos app at any time and undo the trimming of any video.

How to resize a video

You can now resize a video without needing a third-party app!

Launch the Photos from your device's Home screen. Select Albums at the bottom of the app. Choose Videos. Tap the video you wish to edit. Choose Edit at the top right of the screen. Tap the crop icon. With your finger, choose Straighten, Horizontal, or Vertical. Move your finger left/right to resize. Any changes you make are shown automatically.

How to flip and rotate a video

To flip and rotate a video on iOS 13 and later:

Launch the Photos from your device's Home screen. Select Albums at the bottom of the app. Choose Videos. Tap the video you wish to edit. Choose Edit at the top right of the screen. Tap the crop icon. Choose the flip icon at the top left to flip your video. Select the rotate icon at the top left to rotate your video. Repeat as necessary. Tap Done.

How to adjust the brightness of your video

During post-processing, you can change the brightness of your clip just as you would with photos.

Launch the Photos app from your device's Home screen. Select Albums at the bottom of the app. Choose Videos. Tap the video you wish to edit. Choose Edit at the top right of the screen. Tap the Adjustment icon. Choose the Brightness circle. Scroll left and right to select a brightness. Tap Done.

How to adjust the saturation of your video

You can change the chromatic intensity, or saturation, of your video similarly as the brightness.

Launch the Photos from your device's Home screen. Select Albums at the bottom of the app. Choose Videos. Tap the video you wish to edit. Choose Edit at the top right of the screen. Tap the Adjustment icon. Choose the Saturation circle. Scroll left and right to select the saturation point. . Tap Done.

How to adjust your video even further

The brightness and saturation aren't the only ways you can adjust videos on iOS and iPadOS. Following the same steps, you can edit a video's exposure, highlights, shadows, contrast, black point, vibrancy, warmth, tint, sharpness, definition, noise reduction, and vignette.

Launch the Photos from your device's Home screen. Select Albums at the bottom of the app. Choose Videos. Tap the video you wish to edit. Choose Edit at the top right of the screen. Tap the icon representing the solution you want. Scroll left and right to select a setting you wish to change. Tap Done. Repeat Steps 6 through 8, as needed.

How to add a filter to your video

During post-processing, you can add a filter to your video as follows:

Launch the Photos from your device's Home screen. Select Albums at the bottom of the app. Choose Videos. Tap the video you wish to edit. Choose Edit at the top right of the screen. Tap the Filter icon. Directly below, scroll left and right to change the filter setting. Tap Done.

How to mute the sound on a video

Launch the Photos from your device's Home screen. Select Albums at the bottom of the app. Choose Videos. Tap the video you wish to edit. Choose Edit at the top right of the screen. Choose the sound icon at the top left to turn it on/off. Tap Done.

Wrap-Up

