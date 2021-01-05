Can you use Infusible Ink with the Cricut Joy? You absolutely can. Infusible Ink is actually one of my favorite Cricut projects, as I mentioned in my Cricut Joy review. Infusible Ink is different from regular iron-on vinyl because the ink is permanently infused into your fabric or ceramic blank. You don't ever have to worry about it peeling or cracking. This guide will be focused on Infusible Ink Transfer Sheets. You'll need a Cricut Joy, Infusible Ink Transfer Sheets, basic Cricut Joy tools, and some blank items to personalize.

How to use Infusible Ink transfer sheets

Choose or create your design in Design Space and select Make It. Choose "On Mat." Review your artwork, keeping in mind that your design can be no wider than 5.5 inches with the Cricut Joy. Select Mirror Tap Continue Connect your Cricut Joy via Bluetooth Select Infusible Ink Transfer Sheet from the list of materials. Load mat and Infusible Ink Transfer Sheet into the Cricut Joy and click Go. After cutting is complete, weed your design (remove excess material) using a weeding tool or tweezers. Prep and pre-heat your blank item. Place the Infusible Ink Transfer Sheet facedown on your blank. Place a sheet of butcher paper (included with your Infusible Ink Transfer Sheets) on top. Place your Cricut EasyPress or iron on top using the time and temperature specified by Cricut's Heat Guide. Remove the EasyPress or iron and allow it to cool completely before removing the butcher paper.

That's it! You can wash and dry your item without worrying about the design peeling or cracking. Use cold water and mild detergent for apparel, and wash it inside-out. Line dry or tumble dry it in low heat without fabric softener.

