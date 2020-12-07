Getting a photographer for Christmas Cards isn't exactly possible during this 2020 holiday season. But that doesn't mean you can't create fun images to send to family and friends. Animal Crossing's Winter update brings Toy-Day, Christmas decorations, snow, and other festive elements to the game, which will look perfect in a photoshoot. Additionally, with the Switch's newest update, players can now add text to the pictures they've taken which is perfect for putting a festive message on your wintery Animal Crossing screenshots. Not sure what to do? I'm here to help you through it. Here's how to make Animal Crossing Christmas cards.

1. Wear festive clothes

During December, you'll find Christmas sweaters, puffy pants, Ski goggles, festive dresses, and more being sold at the Able Sisters shop. Keep an eye out for the cutest designs and buy them when you can. If you don't have time to gather clothes, you can also check out our list of the best Christmas Custom Design codes and Creator ID codes to get everyone dressed up.

Obviously, the most important question you've got to ask yourself is should you take this picture indoors or outdoors? Both options provide their own sort of holiday fun. Indoor location

If you're looking for a cozy indoor photoshoot, you might want to consider placing down a Wood-Burning Stove or maybe a Fireplace if you happen to have them in your inventory. Keep a lookout at Nook's Cranny as they might have something in stock that you could use. Outdoor location

If you want your pictures to be taken outside, you should consider the time of day and your location. The plaza in front of Resident Services looks nice as there's a Christmas tree here along with garlands and lights decorating the main building. If you want it to be in the snow, find a good open location where everyone can stand next to each other. 3. Get the right decorations

During December, if you shoot down balloons floating over your village, you'll be able to gather Festive DIY recipes for things like Christmas Trees, Illuminated Snowflakes, dreidels, Festive Walls, and more. These will make perfect themed sets for when you go to take your pictures. Several non-Christmas items will look great in these photoshoots. Look for any items that might match the overall color scheme you're going for. For instance, the many Papa Bear color variations could look good as a set-piece. 4. Get everyone together

If you want to take pictures with people who each have their own island, then someone will need to play host. To make this easier, I suggest getting on a group call or doing a free Google Meet session so you can talk and plan together more easily. If you don't know how to visit another person's island, check out our Animal Crossing multiplayer guide. 5. Camera & Reaction tips

When everyone's gathered, and in position, the person taking the picture needs to press the ZL button and then select their Camera app. Make sure to get the camera into a good position. Obviously, you can take a perfectly good picture at this point by opening your camera. But choosing a Reaction can also help convey a special feeling. Photography tips

The left Joy-Con's buttons move the camera up, down, left, or right . However, the camera can only move so far. Pro tip: The camera automatically centers on the character who opened the camera app. Because of that, you should probably stand in the center of your group when you pull out the camera and then move your character into position.

. However, the camera can only move so far. The X button zooms in while the Y Button zooms out .

while the . The ZL button rotates through the filter settings .

. The ZL button brings up your Reaction wheel . If you want to access more of your Reactions, press the Y button while the Reaction Wheel is on your screen.

. If you want to access more of your Reactions, press the while the Reaction Wheel is on your screen. Don't use the screenshot button! This will leave all of those ugly icons on your screen. Instead, press the + button on the Switch's right side to take clean pictures. Pro tip: I recommend spamming the + button and taking several images at once in case someone's avatar blinks.

This will leave all of those ugly icons on your screen. Instead, press the on the Switch's right side to take clean pictures. Everyone else, say "cheese!"