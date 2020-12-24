Every Pokémon Go player has had that moment where you're staring deep into your screen, waiting to see if your latest catch actually stays in the ball. Whether it's another Pidgey for your next power-leveling session or you're staring at a Legendary Raid boss with one Premiere Ball left, that elusive Excellent Throw feels great as soon as it lands. Landing an Excellent Throw not only increases your chance of catching a Pokémon, but now evolving Galarian Farfetch'd into Sirfetch'd requires ten Excellent Throws, it's all the more important that you land as many as possible. Read ahead for all our tips and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey! What's the deal with Sirfetch'd? Galarian Farfetch'd is a regional variant version of Gen I's Farfetch'd. Instead of a Normal and Flying type, Galarian Farfetch'd is a Fighting type and its evolution, Sirfetch'd is one of the top Fighting types in Pokémon Go. In the core games, Sirfetch'd requires a particularly unique method of evolution. It must make three critical hits in a single battle. This really wouldn't translate well into Pokémon Go, so instead, to evolve Galarian Farfetch'd, you have to set it as your Buddy Pokémon and make ten Excellent Throws. What is an Excellent Throw in Pokémon Go?

When you throw a Pokéball at a target in Pokémon Go, there's a target ring to help you aim. If you land the Pokéball inside that target ring, you'll see a text bubble that says either Nice, Great, or Excellent as the ball hits. These three text bubbles let you know you have successfully scored a hit modifier in your throw. Separate from the bonus you get when throwing a Curveball in Pokémon Go, the Nice, Great, and Excellent Throw bonuses increase your chances of successfully capturing the Pokemon you are throwing at. A Great Throw will increase your catch chance higher than a Nice Throw, but the highest boost to your catch rating is the Excellent Throw. It's not difficult to see why; the target ring for an Excellent Throw is by far the most difficult to hit because of its size. Here's how the multiplier bonus breaks down: Nice Throw - 1.15X bonus

Great Throw - 1.5X bonus

Excellent Throw - 1.85X bonus On top of the huge bump to your catch percentage and the XP bonus when you land the catch, many of the Field Research and Special Research goals involve landing Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws, with Excellent Throws fulfilling the requirement for Great or Nice throws. That means you need to consistently land Excellent throws if you want to be able to capture a Mew or complete the other Research tasks. How to score an Excellent Throw