I recently got a new 4K UHD television set and purposefully didn't invest in a sound bar because I knew my HomePod would be the perfect alternative with Apple TV thanks to AirPlay connectivity on Apple's smart speaker. You can't use HomePod to ask Siri to find content or start watching something on Apple TV (though you can use it for video playback) but you can use it as a sound bar when connected to your Apple TV. Here's how.

What you need

HomePod must be set up with a compatible iPhone or iPad. Currently, you can't simply connect it directly to your Apple TV. So, you'll first need to complete the HomePod setup process on your iPhone or iPad.

How to set up HomePod

You'll also need a compatible Apple TV, which is the fourth-generation Apple TV or newer.

Your HomePod must be connected to the same wifi network as your Apple TV.

How to set up HomePod with Apple TV

If you're on the Apple TV Home screen:

Launch Settings on your Apple TV. Select Video and Audio. Select Audio Output. Select your HomePod under Other Speakers.

Or, simply do this:

Hold down Pause on the Siri Remote for 3 seconds to bring up AirPlay.

If you're already watching the video:

Swipe down to reveal the Info Center. Swipe right to go to the Audio tab. Swipe down to select your HomePod.

How to set up two HomePods for Stereo sound

Since Apple pushed out the update 11.4 for iOS and tvOS with support for AirPlay 2, you can pair two HomePods for a full stereo experience with your Apple TV. I've got this set up in my living room right now and the audio quality is significantly better than a single HomePod (though one HomePod is nothing to sneeze at). If you've invested in a second HomePod and want to create stereo audio, it's just about as simple as plugging in your second HomePod and waiting for technology to take its course!

How to create a stereo pair with your HomePods and AirPlay 2

How to remove your HomePod from Apple TV

To remove a HomePod so that it is no longer used to play the audio from Apple TV, simply de-select it from your speaker options.

Launch Settings on your Apple TV. Select Video and Audio. Select Audio Output. De-select your HomePod under Other Speakers.

