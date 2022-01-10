Apple's smart speaker — the HomePod — is an excellent way to create a more immersive experience with the Apple TV. However, to truly take advantage of its premium sound, you need to know how to set your HomePod as your default speaker. With just a few simple steps, you can route all of your Apple TV 4K's audio to a solo HomePod, HomePod mini, or a Stereo Pair. The setting works with apps and games without jumping through menu after menu. Here's how to set your HomePod as your default speaker for Apple TV.

Requirements

To get started with using your HomePod as your default speaker on Apple TV, you must be running iOS 14.2 or later on your HomePod and tvOS 14.2 or later on Apple TV 4K. You will also need to have a home set up in the Home app, and both your Apple TV 4K and HomePod must reside in the same room.