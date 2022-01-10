Apple's smart speaker — the HomePod — is an excellent way to create a more immersive experience with the Apple TV. However, to truly take advantage of its premium sound, you need to know how to set your HomePod as your default speaker. With just a few simple steps, you can route all of your Apple TV 4K's audio to a solo HomePod, HomePod mini, or a Stereo Pair. The setting works with apps and games without jumping through menu after menu. Here's how to set your HomePod as your default speaker for Apple TV.
Requirements
To get started with using your HomePod as your default speaker on Apple TV, you must be running iOS 14.2 or later on your HomePod and tvOS 14.2 or later on Apple TV 4K. You will also need to have a home set up in the Home app, and both your Apple TV 4K and HomePod must reside in the same room.
How to set your HomePod as your default speaker on Apple TV
Note: This feature is only available with the Apple TV 4K. Changing default audio output does not work with the Apple TV HD or earlier Apple TV models.
- Open Settings on your Apple TV.
Click Video and Audio.
- Click Audio Output.
Click the name of your HomePod.
- Setting your HomePod as your default audio output may take a few moments to complete. You can confirm that your HomePod is the default speaker by looking for a HomePod icon while adjusting your Apple TV volume.
How to set your HomePod as your default speaker on Apple TV through the Home app
In addition to setting up your HomePod as a default speaker directly on the Apple TV 4K, you can also use the Home app built-in to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
- Launch the Home app.
- Tap the House icon (on iPad or Mac, skip to the next step).
Tap on the name of the Room that your Apple TV is assigned.
- Tap and hold on your Apple TV.
- Tap the Settings icon.
Tap Default Audio Output.
- Select the HomePod that you wish to use with a tap.
- Only HomePods assigned to the same room as the Apple TV will be available for selection.
- HomePods in a Stereo Pair are also available to use as your default speaker.
- Tap Back after selecting your HomePod.
Tap the X button to save your selection.
Take your movie nights to the next level with HomePod
By setting your HomePod as your default speaker for your Apple TV, you no longer have to worry about switching to it every time you want a more immersive experience. Switching to the HomePod as the default speaker also moves all of the Apple TV's audio to the smart speaker, including navigation sounds, HomeKit camera audio, and even sounds from games.
