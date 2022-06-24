Home app displayed on an iPhone 11Source: Christopher Close / iMore

Let's face the facts: Some HomeKit accessories — like lights or cameras — are more important than others. You'll need to fiddle with some accessories multiple times a day, while others needn't be adjusted very often.

Apple's Home app lets you choose your favorite HomeKit accessories and scenes so you can have your most-used settings ready. They'll also appear in Control Center and the Home app on the Apple Watch, making it that much easier to adjust your HomeKit door lock no matter your current task. Here's how to set HomeKit favorites.

How to set your favorite accessories on iOS and iPadOS

  1. Launch the Home app.
  2. Tap the House Icon (on iPad, skip to the next step).

  3. Tap the Room for your accessory.

    How to set your favorite accessories in the Home app on iPhone by showing steps: Launch the Home app, Tap on the House icon, Tap the name of the Room that your accessory is inSource: iMore

  4. Tap and hold an Accessory you'd like to make a favorite.
  5. Tap the Settings icon.

  6. Tap to toggle on Include in Favorites.

    How to set your favorite accessories in the Home app on iPhone by showing steps: Tap and hold on an accessory, Tap the Settings Icon, Toggle on Include in FavoritesSource: iMore

How to set your favorite accessories on iOS and iPadOS 16

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas. While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.

  1. Launch the Home app.
  2. Tap the Ellipses (on iPad, skip to the next step).
  3. Tap the Room for your accessory.
  4. Tap an Accessory you'd like to make a favorite.
  5. Tap the Settings icon.
  6. Tap to toggle on Include in Favorites.

How to set your favorite accessories on macOS

  1. Launch the Home app.

  2. Click the Room for your accessory.

    How to set your favorite accessories in the Home app on macOS by showing steps: Launch the Home app, Click on the House icon, Click the name of the Room that your accessory is inSource: iMore

  3. Right Click an Accessory then click Settings.

  4. Click to toggle on Include in Favorites.

    How to set your favorite accessories in the Home app on macOS by showing steps: Right-click on an accessory, Toggle on Include in FavoritesSource: iMore

How to set your favorite accessories on macOS Ventura

  1. Launch the Home app.
  2. Click the Room for your accessory.
  3. Click an Accessory then click Settings.
  4. Click to toggle on Include in Favorites.

How to set your favorite scenes on iOS and iPadOS

  1. Launch the Home app.
  2. Tap the House Icon (on iPad, skip to the next step).

  3. Tap the Room for your accessory.

    How to set your favorite scenes in the Home app on iPhone by showing steps: Launch the Home app, Tap on the House icon, Tap the name of the Room that your accessory is inSource: iMore

  4. Tap and hold a Scene you'd like to make a favorite.

  5. Tap to toggle on Include in Favorites.

    How to set your favorite scenes in the Home app on iPhone by showing steps: Tap and hold on a scene, Toggle on Include in FavoritesSource: iMore

How to set your favorite scenes on iOS and iPadOS 16

  1. Launch the Home app.
  2. Tap the Ellipses (on iPad, skip to the next step).
  3. Tap the Room for your accessory.
  4. Tap and hold a Scene you'd like to make a favorite.
  5. Tap Edit Scene.
  6. Tap to toggle on Show in Home View.

How to set your favorite scenes on macOS

  1. Launch the Home app.

  2. Click the Room for your accessory.

    How to set your favorite scenes in the Home app on macOS by showing steps: Launch the Home app, Click on the House icon, Click the name of the Room that your scenes is inSource: iMore

  3. Right Click a Scene and then click Settings.

  4. Click to toggle on Include in Favorites.

    How to set your favorite scenes in the Home app on macOS by showing steps: Right-click on a Scene, Toggle on Include in FavoritesSource: iMore

How to set your favorite scenes on macOS Ventura

  1. Launch the Home app.
  2. Click the Room for your accessory.
  3. Right Click a Scene and then click Edit Scene.
  4. Click to toggle on Show in Home View.

Put your favorites front and center

Setting up HomeKit favorites is a quick and easy way to put your accessories and scenes front and center. With your favorites on the front page of the Home app, you can quickly toggle your HomeKit light bulbs, open your garage door, and more with fewer taps. Setting accessories and scenes as favorites also makes them available in the Home app on the Apple Watch and Control Center — making adjustments even more convenient.

Updated June 2022: Updated for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura betas.

