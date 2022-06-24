Let's face the facts: Some HomeKit accessories — like lights or cameras — are more important than others. You'll need to fiddle with some accessories multiple times a day, while others needn't be adjusted very often.
Apple's Home app lets you choose your favorite HomeKit accessories and scenes so you can have your most-used settings ready. They'll also appear in Control Center and the Home app on the Apple Watch, making it that much easier to adjust your HomeKit door lock no matter your current task. Here's how to set HomeKit favorites.
How to set your favorite accessories on iOS and iPadOS
- Launch the Home app.
- Tap the House Icon (on iPad, skip to the next step).
Tap the Room for your accessory.
- Tap and hold an Accessory you'd like to make a favorite.
- Tap the Settings icon.
Tap to toggle on Include in Favorites.
How to set your favorite accessories on iOS and iPadOS 16
Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas. While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.
- Launch the Home app.
- Tap the Ellipses (on iPad, skip to the next step).
- Tap the Room for your accessory.
- Tap an Accessory you'd like to make a favorite.
- Tap the Settings icon.
- Tap to toggle on Include in Favorites.
How to set your favorite accessories on macOS
- Launch the Home app.
Click the Room for your accessory.
- Right Click an Accessory then click Settings.
Click to toggle on Include in Favorites.
How to set your favorite accessories on macOS Ventura
Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas. While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.
- Launch the Home app.
- Click the Room for your accessory.
- Click an Accessory then click Settings.
- Click to toggle on Include in Favorites.
How to set your favorite scenes on iOS and iPadOS
- Launch the Home app.
- Tap the House Icon (on iPad, skip to the next step).
Tap the Room for your accessory.
- Tap and hold a Scene you'd like to make a favorite.
Tap to toggle on Include in Favorites.
How to set your favorite scenes on iOS and iPadOS 16
Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas. While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.
- Launch the Home app.
- Tap the Ellipses (on iPad, skip to the next step).
- Tap the Room for your accessory.
- Tap and hold a Scene you'd like to make a favorite.
- Tap Edit Scene.
- Tap to toggle on Show in Home View.
How to set your favorite scenes on macOS
- Launch the Home app.
Click the Room for your accessory.
- Right Click a Scene and then click Settings.
Click to toggle on Include in Favorites.
How to set your favorite scenes on macOS Ventura
Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas. While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.
- Launch the Home app.
- Click the Room for your accessory.
- Right Click a Scene and then click Edit Scene.
- Click to toggle on Show in Home View.
Put your favorites front and center
Setting up HomeKit favorites is a quick and easy way to put your accessories and scenes front and center. With your favorites on the front page of the Home app, you can quickly toggle your HomeKit light bulbs, open your garage door, and more with fewer taps. Setting accessories and scenes as favorites also makes them available in the Home app on the Apple Watch and Control Center — making adjustments even more convenient.
Updated June 2022: Updated for iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura betas.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: This ZAGG Apple Watch band is a good Braided Solo Loop dupe
We love the Apple Braided Solo Loop, but that $99 price tag can be hard to swallow if you want multiple colors. Thankfully, ZAGG has a good alternative that costs half of that.
Apple launches its Back to School promotion, $150 gift cards on offer
Today, Apple has launched its annual Back to School promotion offering students gift cards of up to $150 with certain purchases.
Schedule emails and make sure attachments are sent with iOS 16's Mail app
iOS 16 is improving the Mail app experience by allowing us to schedule and undo sending of email messages. Plus, we can even use a Remind Me feature to resurface lost emails to the top of the inbox.
Make your ceiling fan smart with these HomeKit switches
Adding a HomeKit-enabled switch for your ceiling fan can is an easy way to keep your cool when things get a little too hot. Take control of your fan with the best switches that you can buy today.