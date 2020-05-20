Apple offers an accessibility option that lets you enable and customize a triple-click with the Home button on iPhones and iPads with a Home button and the Side button on iPhones and iPads with Face ID. You can choose between a few options so you can pick the one that's most convenient and useful for you.

How to enable and use the Accessibility shortcut on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad. Tap on Accessibility. Tap on Accessibility Shortcut — it's all the way at the bottom. Tap the action you'd like to perform when you triple-click the Home or Side button, so that a blue checkmark appears next to it. You can assign multiple functions to the shortcut. Triple-click your Home button (Touch ID devices) or Side button (Face ID devices) to perform the action you've assigned to the shortcut. If you assigned multiple options, just choose the action that you want to perform from the menu. If you want to reorder the options, just drag-and-drop using the handle on the right side for each option.

Here's a brief description of the options you have and what they are:

AssistiveTouch : Adds the ability to access many common hardware buttons and gesture controls with single taps—a useful feature for those with motor impairments.

: Adds the ability to access many common hardware buttons and gesture controls with single taps—a useful feature for those with motor impairments. Classic Invert Colors : A great option for anyone with a visual impairment such as color blindness. All colors across iOS will be inverted.

: A great option for anyone with a visual impairment such as color blindness. All colors across iOS will be inverted. Color Filters : Changes the color layout of the screen for those with color blindness.

: Changes the color layout of the screen for those with color blindness. Full Keyboard Access : Allows you to navigate iOS interface without using touch input. A physical keyboard is required to use this feature.

: Allows you to navigate iOS interface without using touch input. A physical keyboard is required to use this feature. Magnifier : Triggers a camera style viewfinder with sharp zoom controls so you can see small text. You will need to have Magnifier enabled to have this option available.

: Triggers a camera style viewfinder with sharp zoom controls so you can see small text. You will need to have Magnifier enabled to have this option available. Reduce White Point : Reduces the intensity of bright colors for those with sensitivities or color blindness.

: Reduces the intensity of bright colors for those with sensitivities or color blindness. Smart Invert Colors : Same as Classic Invert Colors, except it doesn't change photos, media, and some apps.

: Same as Classic Invert Colors, except it doesn't change photos, media, and some apps. Switch Control : Lets you use external switches, or the screen itself, as a switch for motor accessibility.

: Lets you use external switches, or the screen itself, as a switch for motor accessibility. Voice Control: Lets you speak commands to your iPhone or iPad. For a full list of everything that you can do with Voice Control, check out our comprehensive Voice Control guide.

Lets you speak commands to your iPhone or iPad. For a full list of everything that you can do with Voice Control, check out our comprehensive Voice Control guide. VoiceOver : Allows your iPhone or iPad to speak to you when enabled. Commonly used by folks with visual impairments.

: Allows your iPhone or iPad to speak to you when enabled. Commonly used by folks with visual impairments. Zoom : Allows you to zoom the Home screen and all other content for better visibility. You can then use two and three-finger gestures to tap and pan around.

: Allows you to zoom the Home screen and all other content for better visibility. You can then use two and three-finger gestures to tap and pan around. Guided Access: When you're in an app, it keeps the iPhone in a single app and allows you to control which features are available. You need to have the Guided Access feature enabled before it is available as an Accessibility Shortcut option.

Once you've made your selection, you can simply triple-click the Home button on iPhone and iPad with a Home button or the Side button on iPhone and iPad with Face ID from anywhere, not just from Settings, and your iPhone or iPad will enable the function you've selected. To disable it, just triple-click the button again. If you have multiple functions assigned, just tap the option you want to use.

