The year 2020 has been a challenging year that isn't even half over. Though we're in desperate need of a physical vacation or holiday, that's not possible for everyone. Luckily, there are plenty of ways for you to bring this year's vacation home. Here are some ideas worth considering. Make it an educational summer For some, summertime doesn't necessarily mean visiting a beach or amusement park. For these folks, it's about learning more about the world around them by taking educational trips. If you rather skip the airplanes this year, that's okay. You can bring the education home. Look at the art Years ago, I took an organized 17-day tour of Italy, which consisted of 2-day stops in some of the country's biggest cities, including Rome, Venice, Florence, Milan, among others. Between eating delicious food and touring churches and other historical venues, I spend a great deal of time in museums, including the famed Uffizi Gallery, home to Botticelli's The Birth of Venus. I'll always remember seeing the great artwork on that trip. I also remember the overflow crowds that made some of the visits frustrating, at best. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Thanks to mobile apps, you can now visit many of these locations from the comfort of your home. It's not the same as being there physically, of course. However, the apps allow you to skip the lines and the expensive admissions fees. At the minimum, these apps can whet your appetite for fine art and help you plan a physical visit once we get past 2020. Here are some of the world's best virtual museum and art gallery tour apps Louvre Museum Visitor Guide

MoMA Audio

Vatican Museums

Rijksmuseum

National Gallery London Create a magical space Getting pampered at a hotel or resort is one of the reasons many of us like getting away. Short of hiring a maid, no one is going to make your bed each day or change your towels. However, there are other ways you can bring some of the hotel experience to your bedroom. Many hotels (chains and otherwise) now make it possible to buy the same luxury bedding and goodies that are found on-site.