What you need to know
- "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The series stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey.
- It tells the story of a man who tries to solve his nephew's death after regaining his memory.
"The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" is streaming now on Apple TV+.
The six-episode series, which stars Samuel L. Jackson, tells the story of a man who, after temporarily regaining his memory, attempts to solve the death of his nephew. The first two epsiodes are available now with each additional episode premiering every Friday.
Hailing from Apple Studios, "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" stars Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, by his friends, and by even himself. Suddenly left without his trusted caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teenager Robyn, played by BAFTA Award nominee Dominique Fishback ("Judas and the Black Messiah"). When they learn about a treatment that can temporarily restore Ptolemy's dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future. In addition to Jackson and Fishback, the Apple Original series features Cynthia Kaye McWilliams ("Coyote," "Real Husbands of Hollywood"), Damon Gupton ("Black Lightning," "Bates Motel"), Marsha Stephanie Blake ("I Am Your Woman," "When They See Us"), Walton Goggins ("Justified," "The Unicorn") and Omar Miller ("The Unicorn," "Ballers").
Alongside Mosley and Jackson, "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" is executive produced by Mosley's producing partner Diane Houslin, Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden and David Levine for Anonymous Content, and LaTanya Richardson.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" is now streaming on Apple TV+. It adds to the growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the top 10 Mario games ranked
Mario has been in over 250 games in the past 35 years. We took on the difficult task of determining which ones are the very best of the best.
In celebration of Mario Day, brush up on these 10 obscure Mario facts
Learn more about Mario during MAR10 Day. This guy has been around for awhile and has some interesting stories tied to him.
Rumor: Apple still has a Studio Display PRO coming in June
Just days after Apple announced a new Studio Display at its March 8 'Peek Performance' event, a rumor claims Apple has another display in the works with mini-LED.
Get the most out of your Apple Pencil with these cases, grips, and more
The Apple Pencil (1st Gen) is a fabulous drawing tool for iPad users, but it gets lost very easily. Here are some accessories that'll keep your Pencil safe and secure.