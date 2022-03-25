What you need to know
- "Pachinko" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The drama series will be told over eight episodes.
- "Pachinko" is told in three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English.
"Pachinko" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The highly anticipated drama series is told in three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English. The first three episodes of the eight-episode season are available now with each additional episode releasing weekly until the season finale on April 29, 2022.
The series "is a sweeping saga that chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations."
Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.
"Pachinko" is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh ("The Terror," "The Killing"), who created the series and serves as showrunner. Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers and directed four episodes each, with Kogonada directing the pilot. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Media Res' Dani Gorin co-executive produces along with Richard Middleton, David Kim and Sebastian Lee.
The series stars Soji Arai as Mozasu, Jin Ha as Solomon, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, Lee Minho as Hansu, Kaho Minami as Etsuko, Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Jung Eun-chae as Young Kyunghee, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, Yu-na Jeon as young Sunja, and Academy Award-winning actress Youn Yuh Jung as older Sunja.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the series, check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"Pachinko" is now streaming on Apple TV+. It adds to the growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
