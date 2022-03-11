What you need to know
- Season two of "The Snoopy Show" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The series stars Snoopy and Woodstock as well as the entire Peanuts gang.
The second season of "The Snoopy Show" is streaming now on Apple TV+.
The second season continues to star Snoopy, Woodstock, and the whole Peanuts gang in the antics that the world's most favorite beagle gets into. All six episodes of season two are now available to stream. As Apple outlined in the original announcement post, the new season joins a ton of other Peanuts originals and classics that have or will debut soon:
Peanuts fans all around the world can also look forward to two brand new Peanuts specials coming soon to Apple TV+, including "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown" a new original special in celebration of Earth Day featuring an original song by American singer-songwriter Ben Folds, premiering on April 15; and, "To Mom (and Dad), With Love," launching on Friday, May 6, just in time for Mother's Day Sunday.
Also coming soon to Apple TV+ through its partnership with WildBrain are classic Peanuts titles, including "Charlie Brown's All Stars!," "You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown," "She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown," "It's Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown" and "Snoopy's Reunion." The anthology collection will make its streaming debut March 4, on Apple TV+.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
Season two of "The Snoopy Show" is now streaming on Apple TV+. It adds to the growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K.
