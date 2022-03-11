The second season of "The Snoopy Show" is streaming now on Apple TV+.

The second season continues to star Snoopy, Woodstock, and the whole Peanuts gang in the antics that the world's most favorite beagle gets into. All six episodes of season two are now available to stream. As Apple outlined in the original announcement post, the new season joins a ton of other Peanuts originals and classics that have or will debut soon:

Peanuts fans all around the world can also look forward to two brand new Peanuts specials coming soon to Apple TV+, including "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown" a new original special in celebration of Earth Day featuring an original song by American singer-songwriter Ben Folds, premiering on April 15; and, "To Mom (and Dad), With Love," launching on Friday, May 6, just in time for Mother's Day Sunday. Also coming soon to Apple TV+ through its partnership with WildBrain are classic Peanuts titles, including "Charlie Brown's All Stars!," "You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown," "She's a Good Skate, Charlie Brown," "It's Flashbeagle, Charlie Brown" and "Snoopy's Reunion." The anthology collection will make its streaming debut March 4, on Apple TV+.

If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, check it out below: