- The second season of "Stillwater" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The series follows the story of siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael and their wise panda neighbor.
- All six episodes are streaming now.
The second season of "Stillwater" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
All six episodes of the new season are now streaming. A special seventh episode, titled "One Drop Makes an Ocean," will premiere on Friday, April 15 in celebration of Earth Day, which will take place on April 22 this year.
The series centers on siblings Karl, Addy and Michael, who encounter everyday challenges — big and small — which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater, a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater gives the children a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges.
In the special Earth Day episode, Stillwater shows the kids his worm farm and other things he does to live green, which inspires them to come up with more ways to help the Earth.
"Stillwater" is based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic book Zen Shorts by Jon J Muth, which spawned additional popular titles featuring the wise panda Stillwater, and is produced by Gaumont and Scholastic Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman, Jef Kaminsky and Rob Hoegee, and features the voice talents of James Sie, Eva Binder, Tucker Chandler and Judah Mackey.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new season, check it out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service even streams through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or you can get it as part of one of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
The second season of "Stillwater" is now streaming on Apple TV+. It adds to the growing list of shows and movies on Apple's streaming service. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K.
