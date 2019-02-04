As part of its deals of the day, Amazon is offering an assortment of Anker's popular charging accessories with savings of up to 50%, dropping some products down to only $7. We've featured Anker accessories plenty of times in the past, and there's a reason for it. The quality far surpasses what you may expect for the price, and the gear is durable, looks good, and always works well. Whether you are looking for a new cable or charger for at home or even in the car, this sale has you covered.

As far as cables go, you can pick up this 2-pack of braided microUSB cables for just $7.49, this single USB-C cable for $9.50, or a two-pack of Anker's most durable Lightning cables for $19.78. These are some of the best prices we've seen on each cable, all of which are rated to withstand up to 30,000 bends.

Need a charger to go along with those new cables? You can toss this small option with USB-C Power Delivery into your bag without taking up much space at all, and it's only $19.99 today, which is about $8 less than it regularly sells for. If your phone is capable of wireless charging, this slim wireless Qi charging mat is down to $16.99 and offers 10W of power output thanks to its USB-C power connection. There's also a few portable battery packs, car chargers, and even a USB-C hub should you need one.

Anker backs its products with an 18-month worry-free guarantee, so should you experience an issue the company will gladly (and quickly) exchange the items for you. Keep in mind that these prices are good today only, so don't miss out.

