The Huion New 1060 Plus graphic drawing tablet is down to $53.59 on Amazon. Just clip the 20% off on-page coupon to get it down to that price. The deal is also helped by a price drop from its regular price around $80. So you're really getting two discounts here to hit a new low for the tablet. While out of stock at Walmart, you can see it normally sells for $70 there.

This drawing tablet has 8,192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity. That means no matter where you press or how you press, the tablet will detect your movement. You'll get smooth, accurate lines that let you create your art however you want. It has a resolution of 5,080 LPI and a report rate speed of 233 RPS.

Along the left side of the tablet are 12 express keys, and along the top are 16 soft keys. You can use these keys and customize them how you see fit. Trigger the keys to open different programs or execute certain functions so you end up with an experience fully tailored to your needs.

This tablet is an upgrade over a previous generation from Huion and includes a lot of notable improvements. For one thing, it has full-area surface cover. There's also a carrier for your pressure pen and a thinner border so there's a larger drawing surface. It also has an 8GB microSD card built in, which you can use for storage.

You'll also get a carrying case and a glove to help you reduce the friction between your hand and the tablet. The tablet works with Windows 7 or later and Mac OS 10.11 or later. It's also easily compatible with a wide range of art programs including popular software like Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, Corel Painter, Gimp, and more.