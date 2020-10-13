As I've been looking around at the Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, one has really stood out to me as actually being something that every Nintendo Switch owner should consider: the SanDisk 128GB microSD card and 12-month Nintendo Switch Online bundle. At this price, you're basically getting that awesome Mario-themed memory card for just $5 or if you look at it another way, you're getting that NSO Family Plan for free.

I don't even know how many hours I've put into my Nintendo Switch this year. Checks device. Well, considering that my Nintendo Switch says I've spent over 300 hours on Animal Crossing: New Horizons alone, I'll wager that my total time is well over 1,000 hours. Something I know for sure is that I wouldn't have gotten nearly as much fun out of my gaming system if I didn't have my Nintendo Switch Online membership (NSO) or my 128GB microSD card during 2020.

If you're new to Nintendo Switch, then I definitely recommend you get both a microSD card and a NSO membership. That's because the Nintendo Switch only has 32GB of internal storage, so if you're getting one of these gaming systems for the first time, you'll want a memory card as well. Plus, if you want to enjoy all of the online features Switch games have to offer you'll want a 12-month NSO membership.

So why is this deal such a big, well, deal? You see, the Nintendo Switch only has 32GB of internal memory, which means that downloading just three of the best Nintendo Switch games can make it run out of room. I initially bought a 64GB microSD thinking it would fit my needs. However, my game saves and screenshots quickly filled up all the space so I upgraded to a 128GB memory card.

Then there's the NSO membership, which, as the name suggests, allows you to play online. It also gives you access to some other features. Most AAA Switch games have some online features. Some of them are more obvious, like how you can race against other players online in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. But other games like Pokemon Sword and Shield surprisingly require an NSO membership to take part in one of the game's best mechanics: Max Raid Battles with other players.

Since a 128GB microSD card and a NSO subscription are both things that I consider to be requirements for the Nintendo Switch, this deal blows others out of the water. If you make this purchase, you'll be much more prepared to experience everything the Nintendo Switch has to offer.