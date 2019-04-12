Using coupon code ICNEW3A3U and clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon drops the price of this iClever USB power strip down to just $15.99, which is one of the best prices we've seen on it to date. It offers a total of six ports for charging up your gear, three of which are USB and the rest are AC. The overall small design makes it perfect for any desk or even nightstand, and the built-in 1080 Joule rating helps keep your devices safe while they are connected to it.

You'll need to combine the coupons above to get the full discount, but this brings it down to the best price around. Add the ability to charge up to six of your favorite devices from a single outlet to your home today.

By utilizing safeguards, iClever allows for each USB port to output a max of 5V/2.4A at the same time, and the unit is made to prevent overcharging, overheating, or doing anything else that could be potentially dangerous to your devices. Each AC port is widely spaced, making it easier to plug in various sized plugs, and the center of the charging station has a groove that lets you rest your phone or tablet for safe keeping while charging. The 5-foot power cord makes it easy to place this device just where you want it.

If you're someone who uses multiple devices during the day, you're going to want one of these to have around so you never have to worry about what is charging and what else needs to be charged.

