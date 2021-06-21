The best Prime Day deal for the iPad this year, by far, is Apple's AirPods Pro wireless headphones. While these don't attach to your iPad and might not be the obvious first choice as an accessory, they will seriously enhance the experience you have with it. At $59 off, they are at one of their lowest prices ever and are a must-have for watching movies, TV shows, playing video games, listening to music, and hopping on a FaceTime call.

Prime Day is officially here and with it come all of the Prime Day iPad deals . While there are no doubt a ton of fantastic deals on cases, pencils to rival Apple's own, screen protectors, and more, there is one deal that, especially now, is an immediate grab if you don't have it yet.

Apple's amazing earphones are on sale today for $59 off the regular price. As you can imagine, they pair beautifully with the iPad allowing you to listen to music or take calls while using the iPad.

The AirPods Pro have always been Apple's high-end wireless earbuds and, for Prime Day, they're a stellar add-on to really add to the experience with your iPad. Not only do they sound great but they have some additional tech built inside that make them truly shine when compared to third-party earbuds.

One of the notable features of AirPods Pro is their support for Spatial Audio, Apple's audio technology that allows you to experience surround sound with just a pair of headphones. Not only does a lot of the content on Apple TV+ support the Spatial Audio, but a lot of other apps are adding support as well. Even Apple Music just launched Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos support, letting you experience a whole new evolution of how music should sound.

AirPods Pro are also noise-canceling earbuds, so if you need to hop on a FaceTime or Zoom call or focus on that Apple Fitness+ workout, you can turn on the feature to block out external sounds.

One of the best things about the iPad is how great it is as an entertainment device and, with AirPods Pro, you'll take that experience to the next level. If you're already set on headphones but are on the hunt for other accessories for your iPad, check out our list of the best Prime Day iPad deals.