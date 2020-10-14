Fire Emblem: Three Houses treats you to a rich fantasy world and provides you with opportunities to think strategically in battle. Plus, the game has some serious replay value since the decisions you make have lasting consequences. In my opinion, this is one of the best Nintendo Switch games to come out so far. You should really pick it up since it's only $40 during Prime Day,
How will your story turn out?
Fire Emblem: Three Houses
Choose your path
Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a fantastic game that centers around strategic turn-based battles. When you aren't fighting, you'll be instructing young students at an academy. But which class will you choose to lead? Each character has their own strengths and weaknesses. The choices you make will determine what happens down the road when war breaks out.
Before playing Fire Emblem: Three Houses, I had very little experience with the franchise other than occaisionally choosing one of the Fire Emblem characters while fighting in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. But after buying the game for myself, I got sucked in and didn't want to put it down.
The game starts off by introducing you to the Officer's Academy and having you choose which of three student groups you will lead. Each class has different characters with unique storylines and skills. There are critical moments where the choices you make have long-lasting effects that determine how the plot will play out. Eventually, mounting political tensions between each of the classes' royal leaders boils over and throws you into a full-on war.
I put about 80 hours into my first playthrough of the game before diving in and playing through the other storylines. It's a compelling game with plenty of twists and turns. With it being so cheap right now, you really ought to pick up a copy for yourself before this Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal goes away.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
HomePod mini is Apple's first to support Thread networking technology
Apple's new HomePod mini smart speaker will support Thread technology, but it will be limited to devices using Apple's HomeKit.
iPhone 12 mini is smaller than this year's iPhone SE, but not the original
A drawing of Apple's new lineup shows how the latest iPhones compare in size to their previous generations, and the results are interesting.
Apple condensed a 70-minute iPhone announcement into just 51 seconds
Want to see what Apple had to announce today but don't have 70 minutes to re-watch the video? Surely you can spare 51 seconds!
The Best Controller Chargers for your Nintendo Switch controllers
When you own more than one set of controllers for your Nintendo Switch, charge space starts to become limited. To get the most bang for your buck, we've put together a list of the best chargers for your Nintendo Switch Controllers.