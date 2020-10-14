Fire Emblem: Three Houses treats you to a rich fantasy world and provides you with opportunities to think strategically in battle. Plus, the game has some serious replay value since the decisions you make have lasting consequences. In my opinion, this is one of the best Nintendo Switch games to come out so far. You should really pick it up since it's only $40 during Prime Day,

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a fantastic game that centers around strategic turn-based battles. When you aren't fighting, you'll be instructing young students at an academy. But which class will you choose to lead? Each character has their own strengths and weaknesses. The choices you make will determine what happens down the road when war breaks out.

Before playing Fire Emblem: Three Houses, I had very little experience with the franchise other than occaisionally choosing one of the Fire Emblem characters while fighting in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. But after buying the game for myself, I got sucked in and didn't want to put it down.

The game starts off by introducing you to the Officer's Academy and having you choose which of three student groups you will lead. Each class has different characters with unique storylines and skills. There are critical moments where the choices you make have long-lasting effects that determine how the plot will play out. Eventually, mounting political tensions between each of the classes' royal leaders boils over and throws you into a full-on war.

I put about 80 hours into my first playthrough of the game before diving in and playing through the other storylines. It's a compelling game with plenty of twists and turns. With it being so cheap right now, you really ought to pick up a copy for yourself before this Prime Day Nintendo Switch deal goes away.