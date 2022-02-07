This week on the iMore Show, we dive into some Apple news, take a look at some Spotify drama, talk the upcoming iMac Pro, and make some announcements.
- Wordle bought by the New York Times, will remain free "initially" | iMore
- Picture-in-picture support might disappear from the YouTube iOS app soon | iMore
- Apple launches two Apple Watch Activity Challenges for February | iMore
- Motor Trend ponders what awesome Apple Car features we can look forward to | iMore
- Apple appears to have killed the iPhone Lightning Dock | iMore
- Gurman: Next iMac Pro likely to look like a bigger iMac with better chips | iMore
- The mini-LED iMac Pro is now expected to arrive in August or September | iMore
- Apple says App Store bill would result in 'malware and scams' on the iPhone | iMore
- 'Absolutely vile': Developer slams Apple's 27% alternative payment rates | iMore
- App Store bill that would allow sideloading on iPhone heads to the Senate | iMore
- Apple privacy changes wipe $278 billion market value from 4 companies | iMore
