iMore show 795Source: iMore

This week, Karen, Stephen, and Luke discuss all the latest rumors and their hopes for the upcoming watchOS 9.

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Watch now

Links

Sponsors

  • Alto: All of the trades. None of the taxes. You can buy, sell, and trade 100+ coins/tokens with just $10 by visiting AltoIRA.com/imore.
  • Capital One: Machine learning at Capital One. Capital One. What's in your wallet?

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to:

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

How to use Apple's Accessibility Assistant shortcut
A more accessible world

How to use Apple's Accessibility Assistant shortcut

Apple released new versions of their Accessibility Assistant shortcut for Mac and Apple Watch, joining the iPhone & iPad version. We cover how the shortcut works, plus provide links to the Accessibility shortcuts available in the Gallery.